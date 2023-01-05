UIS Canada’s findings reveal Canada consistently rated excellent for immigrants

Canada offers highly salaried job opportunities for those who want to migrate and live a good life, whether on their own or with their families.

Canada is said to be the new America, with high-salaried jobs for experienced workers

1.5 million immigrants wanted by 2025 to fill gap left by aging workforce

UIS Canada helps healthcare professionals, lawyers, teachers, tradesmen and engineers with Canadian Express Entry program

About one in four Canadians have come to the country as an immigrant, the highest among G7 nations. Canada ranks as the most-accepting country in the world for migrants, based on Gallup’s latest Migrant Acceptance Index 2022.

Canada offers highly salaried job opportunities for those who want to migrate and live a good life, whether on their own or with their families. There are Express Entry and a host of other programs available for experienced and educated professionals in industries such as healthcare, law, trade, teaching and engineering as well vacancies for workers with less experience and education in the food, hospitality, oil and gas, healthcare, construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors.

Applying for a work visa can be a complicated process because there are several immigration programs in Canada. UIS Canada is committed to facilitating the candidate’s journey by making it smooth and easy. Its team is certified by the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Authority, helping clients navigate the bureaucracy, rules, and regulations.



Annual salaries are around 89 thousand dollars

“Canada offers great financial and quality-of-life opportunities for experienced migrants. There are many well-paid positions in the healthcare, legal and engineering industries for experienced hires,” said Emma Wright, Customer Relations Manager at UIS Canada.

“Canada uses a point system to assess candidate profiles; at least 67 points are needed to qualify. Once you have been accepted into the pool of candidates, a Comprehensive Ranking System is used to rank you against the rest of the pool,” Wright explained.

Success in getting through this two-stage approval results in an “Invitation to Apply (ITA),” the final step before getting your visa. It can take up to 6-12 months, and resubmission is possible if you have not received an ITA after one year.

Wright commented, “Our professional team is dedicated to excellence and aims to uphold our track record of providing the highest quality customer service, with the most up-to-date knowledge to ensure no unnecessary delays in your immigration process.”



