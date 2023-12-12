UK Autonomous Multichannel Marketing Brain For SME Brand Engagement Launched

A new marketing automation and AI chatbot solution has been launched for UK businesses, called mBrain - an innovative tool for content optimisation.

The new tool has been designed to increase reach across platforms, including email, SMS, social media, and other channels. It leverages the latest AI technology to create engaging content tailored to the unique pain points of the user’s audience.

More information can be found at https://ai-mbrain.com/

The software integrates with any website by adding a single line of code. One of its primary uses is to engage site visitors and better understand their needs, which can help to inform future content and marketing campaigns. It can also create content from scratch, and enhance existing pages.

With 68% of all online experiences beginning with a search engine according to Ahrefs, having an effective search presence is imperative. The mBrain tool uses the power of AI to analyse websites and provide data-backed recommendations to improve SEO and increase organic traffic. It can also generate new blog and social media content optimised specifically around target keywords.

Small businesses often struggle with the high costs of hiring marketing agencies and consultants, the team explains. With this in mind, mBrain was designed to replicate the services of a leading agency without the expense and hassle. Business owners can get expert-level marketing support, with the tool handling optimisation, outreach, lead nurturing, and more.

The team explains that mBrain can be used across communication channels to connect with prospects, and it can manage email marketing campaigns, leveraging insights to craft compelling messaging and improve open and click-through rates. SMS and phone call workflows are also improved through the platform, to attract and engage potential customers across touchpoints.

Once leads are captured, mBrain continues nurturing them through personalised follow-ups until they convert or request no further contact, and with each interaction, the technology continues learning and refining approaches to increase engagement.

A spokesperson states: “With mBrain, you can take lead conversion to new levels. It uses cutting-edge AI to orchestrate follow-ups via email, SMS, and phone calls and seamlessly converts prospects into scheduled appointments. This multifaceted approach optimises sales and accelerates your business expansion.”

