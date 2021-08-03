UK-Based World Book of Records Recognises GSF Schools as World's Most Awarded Network of Schools

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK-based World Book of Records, which ratifies special world records achieved by individuals and organizations, has announced that it recognizes Global Schools Foundation (GSF) as the World's Most Awarded Network of Schools .

The announcement comes fresh on the heels of another stupendous GSF achievement of crossing a milestone of 250 national and international excellence awards from various international Quality Organisations.

"This effectively means, in terms of education excellence, GSF schools have been recognized as one of the best in the world," said Mr Rajeev Katyal, Dy COO of GSF. "It is a valuable validation of all the best practices we have introduced in education, to reinforce essential benefits for all stakeholders."

GSF schools took inspiration from some of the world's leading organizations, and adopted Education Excellence as a daily mantra, to benefit thousands of students across its 23 campuses in eight countries. All the awards by the school were achieved for streamlining academic processes, introducing newer systems, workflows, and best practices for students' benefit.

Several Education Excellence frameworks have been established by eminent bodies over the years. Renowned among these are the Malcolm Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework initiated by the Baldrige Foundation - USA; the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) Excellence Model; Institute of Directors (IOD) excellence standards, Asia Pacific Quality Organization's Performance Excellence and Business Excellence Model by Enterprise Singapore.

GSF schools have been benchmarking their campuses on frameworks set by these bodies. In return, the quality organizations assess the school performance through third-party quality assurance professionals and base their awards on strict evaluation criteria. Based on these evaluations, GSF has won awards in different categories like Innovative education practices, Green initiatives, Performance excellence, Business excellence.

Some awards are from reputed institutions like Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation, Enterprise Singapore, Institute of Directors, IMCRB National Quality Awards, CII, to name a few.

"Excellence is all about creating the finest engagement between teachers and students," said Mr Atul Temurnikar, Chairman of Global Schools Foundation. "It is also about ensuring that an adaptive & customizable approach to learning is made available to every student that matches their learning abilities. I am thrilled that all our years of hard work and dedication have been given a stamp of approval," he said.

About Global Schools Foundation

Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation is a community-oriented institution whose mission is to nurture young minds into global leaders of tomorrow.

It has four international school brands under its aegis in Asia and the Middle East, including the fast-growing One World International School and the well-established Global Indian International School, and Nottingham International Schools, which will be launching soon. The school aims to bring equitable education to larger communities across the world without compromising on quality. www.GSF.info

For Media Inquiries :

Ms. Rupali Karekar

rupali.karekar@myglobalschool.org

Related Images

awards.jpg

Awards

GSF Chairman Atul Temurnikar posing in front of the awards received by the school which has now exceeded 250 in number.