UK Hypoallergenic Bamboo Pillowcase & Duvet: Kid's Bedding Selection Launched

Panda London offers state of the art hypoallergenic bedding products for children, including pillowcases, duvet covers, and sheets made of bamboo.

—

Panda London specialises in eco-friendly bedding and mattresses made out of bamboo that has antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and breathable features. The new product launch is aimed at making bedtime a fun time of the day for children, with encouraging messages like how little Dragon Warriors need a good night's sleep to be ready for new adventures.

For more information, please visit: https://pandalondon.com/

Together with the Kung Fu Panda 4 promo team, Panda London has an ongoing competition with the chance to win a trip from London to Bologna with 3 nights of accommodation, a kung fu class, a high rope adventure, and a bamboo maze experience included. Kung Fu Panda stickers are also included with every purchase from the Panda Kids™ selection.

"All Kung Fu warriors need a comfortable sleeping den; surrounded by their favourite things, they'll be ready to drift off to the land of villains and magic. Our Panda Kids™ Bamboo Pillow is the perfect place for warriors to rest their heads, supporting them throughout the night," a spokesperson for the company said. "Our super-soft, thermoregulating Bamboo Bedding wraps them up in hypoallergenic comfort while our awesomely fluffy Cloud Duvet keeps them oh-so-cosy"

Panda London has a kid's bedding set in 100% bamboo, completely free from plastics and chemical treatments, using Oeko-Tex standard 100 certified natural dyes, making them suitable for sensitive skin. The duvet cover has sewn-in straps to keep the duvet in place even for a wriggly sleeper. The duvet cover is available in 120 x 150 cm size, and the fitted sheets in 60 x 120 x 15 cm and 70 x 140 x 15 cm size.

Panda London has a range of other bedding products and accessories for children, including muslins, a hooded towel with panda ears, pillows in 4+ and baby sizes, all made in hypoallergenic, organic bamboo. The full selection also extends to items for adults, like a highly breathable, orthopaedic-grade bamboo hybrid mattress with memory foam, mattress toppers, and more.

All of Panda London's products are made from bamboo, offering a softer touch than Egyptian cotton. Furthermore, producing bamboo requires 60% less water than cotton and reduces greenhouse gases, making it a sustainable material.

Additional details can be found at: https://pandalondon.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Tommy-Joe Reardon

Email: Send Email

Organization: Panda London

Address: 26 Irving Way, London, England NW9 6AQ, United Kingdom

Website: https://pandalondon.com/



Release ID: 89128289

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.