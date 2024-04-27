business

UK Hypoallergenic Bamboo Pillowcase & Duvet: Kid's Bedding Selection Launched

PUBLISHED ONApril 26, 2024 6:43 PM

Panda London offers state of the art hypoallergenic bedding products for children, including pillowcases, duvet covers, and sheets made of bamboo.

London, United Kingdom - April 26, 2024

Panda London specialises in eco-friendly bedding and mattresses made out of bamboo that has antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and breathable features. The new product launch is aimed at making bedtime a fun time of the day for children, with encouraging messages like how little Dragon Warriors need a good night's sleep to be ready for new adventures.

For more information, please visit: https://pandalondon.com/

Together with the Kung Fu Panda 4 promo team, Panda London has an ongoing competition with the chance to win a trip from London to Bologna with 3 nights of accommodation, a kung fu class, a high rope adventure, and a bamboo maze experience included. Kung Fu Panda stickers are also included with every purchase from the Panda Kids™ selection.

"All Kung Fu warriors need a comfortable sleeping den; surrounded by their favourite things, they'll be ready to drift off to the land of villains and magic. Our Panda Kids™ Bamboo Pillow is the perfect place for warriors to rest their heads, supporting them throughout the night," a spokesperson for the company said. "Our super-soft, thermoregulating Bamboo Bedding wraps them up in hypoallergenic comfort while our awesomely fluffy Cloud Duvet keeps them oh-so-cosy"

Panda London has a kid's bedding set in 100% bamboo, completely free from plastics and chemical treatments, using Oeko-Tex standard 100 certified natural dyes, making them suitable for sensitive skin. The duvet cover has sewn-in straps to keep the duvet in place even for a wriggly sleeper. The duvet cover is available in 120 x 150 cm size, and the fitted sheets in 60 x 120 x 15 cm and 70 x 140 x 15 cm size.

Panda London has a range of other bedding products and accessories for children, including muslins, a hooded towel with panda ears, pillows in 4+ and baby sizes, all made in hypoallergenic, organic bamboo. The full selection also extends to items for adults, like a highly breathable, orthopaedic-grade bamboo hybrid mattress with memory foam, mattress toppers, and more.

All of Panda London's products are made from bamboo, offering a softer touch than Egyptian cotton. Furthermore, producing bamboo requires 60% less water than cotton and reduces greenhouse gases, making it a sustainable material.

Additional details can be found at: https://pandalondon.com/

Contact Info:
Name: Tommy-Joe Reardon
Email: Send Email
Organization: Panda London
Address: 26 Irving Way, London, England NW9 6AQ, United Kingdom
Website: https://pandalondon.com/

Release ID: 89128289

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.

This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.