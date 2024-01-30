UK MFA Access Management System For Zero-Trust Network Security Announced

Connect Express Consultants, a network implementation and security firm, has announced a bespoke multi-layer identity and access management (IAM) solution for businesses across the UK.

Connect Express Consultants is introducing a multi-layer access management solution integrating Cisco IAM software and geo-blocking technology. According to the group, the integrated solution was conceived to respond to a number of emerging threats to businesses that can no longer be mitigated by traditional approaches to network security.

The network security firm’s multi-layered solution takes advantage of Cisco Duo, Cisco ISE, and a double-firewall geo-block configuration that protects from attacks from both within and outside the organization.

“This 2024, businesses can only expect cybersecurity threats to intensify, as technology like AI has bolstered the capabilities of bad actors,” a spokesperson for the firm said. “A single solution is not enough, which is why we opted to combine the most advanced IAM tools and technology available today to create this proprietary solution.”

The first layer of security that the solution provides is multi-factor authentication (MFA) administered through Cisco Duo. This MFA software thwarts unauthorized access by requiring a device, such as a smartphone, as a secondary means of verification.

Apart from providing a secondary layer of protection, Cisco Duo is the preferred IAM software by Connect Express Consultants owing to its integrability with existing network infrastructure and ease of use, which benefits end users.

In addition to Cisco Duo, Connect Express Consultants enables the enforcement of security policies across all devices connected to a company’s network using Cisco ISE. According to the cybersecurity firm, this allows IT personnel to see the devices connected to the network and enforce access policies to anyone attempting to access it.

“This sophisticated network management solution ensures that only the right person with the right device has access to your network,” the spokesperson explained.

Geo-blocking technology forms the last layer of the network security firm’s IAM solution. Its implementation differs in that Connect Express Consultants creates a secondary firewall that filters access attempts from all types of users, particularly remote access users who are attempting access from countries where no remote user exists.

Connect Express Consultants may also integrate Cisco's Secure Client, formerly known as AnyConnect, depending on the needs of the business. It is a comprehensive security solution that significantly enhances the safety and management of endpoint devices.

Secure Client offers a unified interface that simplifies the user experience while maintaining high-level security standards. The MFA firm said that it is particularly adept at providing secure and seamless connectivity for remote and mobile workers, ensuring they can access critical business resources safely from anywhere.

As Cisco Premier Partner, Connect Express Consultants has been designing, implementing, and securing networks for UK enterprises since 1997.

