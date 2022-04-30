UK Natural Pet Supplements | Holistic Natural Supplements For Dogs/Cats Launched

—

According to the Pet Food Manufacturer’s Association, nearly 62% of all households in the UK have a pet. With JP Holistic Nutrition’s newly released selection of natural pet supplements, owners of dogs and cats can have peace of mind they give their four-legged friends all the vitamins and nutrients they need to stay healthy and thrive.

More details can be found at https://www.jpholisticnutrition.com

The recently launched range of supplements combines decades of knowledge and experience in pet nutrition. JP Holistic Nutrition offers Vet approved natural pet supplements created by two experts dedicated to creating a range of unique nutraceutical products for dogs and cats that contain no artificial ingredients, added chemicals, or preservatives.

The dynamic duo behind the company are Veterinary Surgeon, Dr Paul Boland, and dog trainer and behaviourist Justine Shone. Together, Paul and Justine have formulated a unique collection so that pet owners can feed their pets with confidence. Further details can be found at https://www.jpholisticnutrition.com/collections/dogs

One of its most popular products is the calming supplement for cats and dogs. It uses only 100% naturally sourced and ethically grown ingredients to ensure the highest quality of nutrition for a pet. The supplement can be bought either as a liquid or in capsule form.

Most of the products at JP Holistic Nutrition address a behavioural problem often found in dogs and cats. This includes anxiety, stress, and even over-grooming. Often, pet owners forget that a major contributor to a behavioural concern is the nutrition being given to their furry friends. A healthy diet leads to healthy wellbeing, says the pair.

The online store only ships within the UK, with free delivery available for orders of more than £50. Other products for more exotic animals such as rabbits, birds, and reptiles are also available. Clients are encouraged to visit the company’s website to learn more.

A spokesperson for the company said, “We believe that nature has the answers to the health and wellbeing problems that we and our pets face. That’s why you won’t find any artificial products, added chemicals, or preservatives in any of our natural pet supplements.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.jpholisticnutrition.com/collections/cats

