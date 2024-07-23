UK Regenerative Therapy Specialist Discusses New Treatments In Debut Book

Regeneration Man creator Professor Paul Lee, PhD, MSc, MBBch, MRCS, MFSEM (UK), explains the roles physics, chemistry, biology, and time play in empowering health and staving off the ageing process in his new book, Regeneration by Design.

—

Rooted in the principles of science and Professor Paul Lee’s comprehensive regenerative services, Regeneration by Design offers a pioneering approach to health aimed at overcoming age-related decline and other physiological and musculoskeletal challenges.

More information is available at https://www.amazon.com/Regeneration-Design-science-superhuman-ageing/dp/1781338574/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=

In his book, Lee introduces the M3D3 method, a six-step approach to "superhuman ageing" that minimises external disturbances while modifying chemistry, maximizing biology, and determining proper physics diagnostics that can include digital body banking for informed, data-driven decision-making. All of this serves as the basis for a major paradigm shift in healthcare, optimising the body’s natural healing capacity for a more empowered health journey.

“Traditional medicine often tackles problems with a ‘one size fits all’ approach, but your body is a complex system, not a collection of isolated parts,” says Lee. “I introduce readers to systematic thinking which is crucial for regeneration. Systematic thinking moves beyond the limitations of a ‘mechanic’s’ approach that simply replaces parts to address the interconnectedness of the body’s workings.”

Professor Lee leverages the synergies of multiple disciplines to foster comprehensive health restoration. Regeneration by Design offers a step-by-step approach to personal health management, helping audiences incorporate the principles of regeneration into their daily lives for enhanced vitality and long-lasting, youthful mobility.

The book also introduces readers to emerging diagnostic technologies and Lee’s groundbreaking work in motion artificial intelligence (MAI) - now available in mobile phone format - which captures movement in 3D to flag areas of concern before they develop into serious health problems.

With over 20 years of experience in sports medicine and medical engineering, Lee has led pioneering research in areas of musculoskeletal injury recovery, bone density, and muscle retention. He is the visionary behind the MSK Doctors' cutting-edge musculoskeletal treatments in the UK.

In addition to Regeneration by Design, Lee offers a range of services, including online consultations, workshops, and webinars. He also conducts corporate wellness programs for companies interested in sharing the principles of regenerative medicine with employees for improved health, energy, and overall wellness.

Regeneration by Design - The Science of Superhuman Ageing is now available in paperback and Kindle formats at Amazon and can be ordered from the Regeneration Man website.

Learn more at https://regenman.com

