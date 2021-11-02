Ukrainian Ministers Discuss the Journey to the Green Transition With DTEK, MHP and UBTA

GLASGOW, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, together with business leaders from Ukraine's energy and food sectors, today addressed an event in the Blue Zone at COP26. The meeting was hosted by Chatham House , the Ukrainian Business and Trade Association , the Deputy Prime Minister's Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration , and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , and supported by DTEK and MHP . The event examined how Ukraine aims to meet the sustainability goals and the country's role in supporting the drive to net zero across the whole of Europe by 2050.



The Deputy Prime Minister opened the discussion by talking about Ukraine's climate agenda and the ambitious goals. She was interviewed by Prof. Tim Benton, Director of the Chatham House Environment and Society Programme.

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said, "The generational challenge we're facing is how we change the way our economies and societies are structured so our children and grandchildren have a sustainable environment in which to live and, importantly, thrive. We're beyond talking about the 'why?' It's now time to addresses the fine detail of the "how". That's why it's so important we have leaders from Ukraine's key business sectors here, talking about their plans to achieve the ambitious targets our Government is setting to combat climate change.

"It is also important that global players start forming new post-carbonization market rules. It will ensure sustainability and proper resilience of economies in the process of green transformation."

After the Deputy Prime Minister, a panel discussion was held with government officials and the top management of Ukrainian businesses, which presented and discussed the measures needed to achieve climate goals and the ways to implement them.

The speakers were: Iryna Stavchuk, Deputy Minister for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources; Dmytro Los, Chairman of the Board of UBTA; Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK; Oleksandr Dombrovskyi, Vice President of MHP, President of MHP Eco Energy; and Antony Froggatt, Senior Research Fellow and Deputy Director, Chatham House Environment and Society Programme.

Iryna Stavchuk said, "It is essential we decarbonize our economy: that process is integrally tied into the modernization of Ukraine's economy and our society. It is also a central part of our European integration obligations. We need to reshape our economy to ensure we use all our natural resources in a sustainable way. And for that to happen, we have to have the domestic and inward investment in place. That is why it is so important we have continuing constructive co-operation between government and business."

Dmytro Los from UBTA, which represents the interests of Ukrainian exporters, said, "Ukrainian business fully supports the European green course. We are ready to be active participants in these 'green transformations', given the real situation in the country, including the Crimea and the war in the East. Also, domestic businesses are ready to join the creation of national programmes for sectoral transformation of the 'green agreement', which will lead to sustainable development of both business and Ukrainian society.

"As practice shows, the synergy of business and government creates effective solutions. The approval of the Second National Defined Contribution of Ukraine (NVV-2) and the development of a roadmap for the transformation of food systems are both good examples. But at the same time, Ukrainian business survives in a very difficult environment and now faces serious financial problems given the high Ukrainian banks' high interest rates. Only with the help of financial programmes created by global financial institutions, including the from the EU, will companies be able to take real steps towards decarbonisation and meeting the global 'green agreement' trends."

DTEK is the leading private investor in Ukraine's energy sector. Maxim Timchenko said, "The current task is to adapt and diversify, as quickly as possible and in a controlled manner. The planet is in real danger: it's time to take action. The main challenge is acting carefully to avoid disruption. Such is the paradox at the heart of our global challenge. DTEK is at the forefront of developing new wind and solar energy facilities, putting Ukraine in a leading position within the European drive to decarbonisation. Ukraine's first energy storage systems, built by DTEK, are designed to improve the company's productivity and stir the development whole Ukrainian energy sector. DTEK strives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. There is a long way ahead, but mutual actions are already being taken towards a sustainable future."

Oleksandr Dombrovskyi, Vice President of MHP, which is a leading Ukrainian agricultural holding that produces poultry and meat products, added: "Food, environmental and energy security are key elements of the formula for the survival of mankind and the planet. We see our company's mission as a contribution to solving the issue of global food security, and each of our actions should not harm the environment. We understand that the world, and those of us living in it, need to be transformed to implement the 'green' economy model. And it is important to work on it immediately because time is short. At MHP, we are already actively implementing specific steps, including the introduction of innovations, the use of renewable energy, the implementation of the circular economy model, the use of new energy efficiency technologies. Our ambitious goal is to become a climate-neutral and energy-independent company by 2030. To implement this plan, we need dialogue with the government, state support and partnership with the companies and associations that have the same ambitions."

Antony Froggatt said, "Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe, by area, so everything that happens there has a major impact on the region. And Ukraine also has abundant natural resources, putting it in a strong position to lead the transition to renewable energy. It is very encouraging to see the worlds of politics and business coming together to effect real change."

The event successfully brought together leaders from the Ukrainian government and the business community to discuss the challenges and opportunities arising from the green transition.

About DTEK

DTEK Group is Ukraine's leading energy company and largest private investor in the country's energy sector. DTEK enterprises generate electricity at solar, wind, and thermal power plants, produce coal and natural gas, and trade energy products in both Ukrainian and international markets, providing energy efficiency services to customers; and developing high-speed charging station networks.

