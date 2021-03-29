UL and Fire TS Laboratory Join Forces to Advance Fire Safety While Improving Market Access to Australia and New Zealand

UL's partnership with Fire TS Laboratory in Auckland enhances in-region fire safety testing capabilities to achieve product certification in accordance with the UL-AU Mark, improving time to market and complementing UL's global capabilities.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, and Fire TS Laboratory have announced a data acceptance agreement that establishes Fire TS Laboratory as a recognised test laboratory for testing and certification for UL's Mark for Australia. Through the agreement, product evaluation data generated by Fire TS Laboratory will now be accepted for the issuance of UL's product certification for Australia.



Andrew Bain, managing director, the operator of Fire TS Laboratory and Ken Wilson, regional director, Australasia, pose in front of a full-scale hydraulic titling furnace to commemorate the data acceptance agreement that establishes Fire TS Laboratory as a recognised test laboratory for UL. The full-scale furnace has capabilities for vertical and horizontal testing of structural elements, vertical separating elements, service penetrations, uninsulated glazing and air ducts.

Combining UL's safety science knowledge, expertise, global resources and market access with Fire TS Laboratory's fire safety testing skill and competency, the agreement between UL and Fire TS Laboratory covers product evaluation of a suite of passive fire protection products for UL's Mark for Australia. After successful testing and product data evaluation acceptance, products can achieve a UL-AU Mark – demonstrating the evaluation and certification of products and systems to the standards and test specifications applicable to meet Australian regulatory and market requirements. In addition, information about UL Certified products will be included in UL Product iQTM, UL's publicly accessible product certification directory, and marked with the UL Smart Mark providing a digital link between physical product and certification information.

"Product conformity represents the foundation of safety outcomes. Product certification in accordance with the UL-AU Mark brings credibility to the market, meeting demand for confidence that products and systems conform to local regulatory requirements and meet market expectations," said Matthew Wright, built environment manager for UL in Australasia. "Fire TS Lab is a contemporary facility with impressive capabilities and competency to deliver reliable test data," said Wright. "UL's new partnership with Fire TS Laboratory represents one of our strongest customer commitments to date, streamlining acceptance of test data to improve access to product certification for the Australia and New Zealand market."

Based in Auckland, Fire TS Laboratory has capabilities to conduct fire resistant testing of construction systems for fire resistant levels and fire resistant ratings endorsement in pilot scale and full-scale furnaces. The laboratory also has capabilities for loadbearing structural elements in full-scale testing.

Accredited by International Accreditation New Zealand (IANZ), a full member signatory to the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 17025-2017 certified, Fire TS Laboratory's scope includes Australian Standard AS 1530.4. This standard is an accepted benchmark in Australian and New Zealand covering methods for fire tests on building materials, components and structures as well as fire-resistance tests for elements of construction, and has aspects of alignment with British, European and ISO standards of compliance. The Fire TS Laboratory facility also has technical capabilities to replicate all types of tunnel fire curves and to conduct testing in conjunction with the latest revision of Efectis fire testing procedures and European Federation of Specialist Construction Chemicals and Concrete Systems (EFNARC) specification.

"We are delighted to partner with UL and help the construction industry and its stakeholders advance the reliability and fire safety of building products and systems in Australia and New Zealand," said Andrew Bain, managing director, the operator of Fire TS Laboratory. "Working with UL, we look forward to providing testing solutions that lead to product certification, helping raise overall building safety and fostering safe living and working environments in our region."

