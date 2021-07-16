UL and Singapore's Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre Join Forces to Address New Mobility Opportunities and Challenges

The virtual Realizing the Future of Mobility Now Summit, Aug. 11-13, will help automotive manufacturers and suppliers navigate issues related to autonomous, connected, electric and shared vehicles.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, today announced that it will host the virtual Future of Mobility Now Summit Wed., Aug. 11 to Fri., Aug. 13 (SGT). The event will be held in collaboration with the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC), a unit of Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), that fuels public-private partnerships to translate advanced research to industry applications. Sessions will provide insight focusing on safety, security, quality, performance, regulatory and sustainability challenges related to ACES, the four interdependent mega-trends transforming the automotive industry: autonomy, connectivity, electrification and shared mobility. Speakers include thought leaders from the World Economic Forum®, Society of Automotive Engineers Industry Technologies Consortia® (SAE ITC), Foretellix, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, KPMG, Stantec GenerationAV™, Aurora Labs, the National University of Singapore, Great Wall Motors and Deepen AI, among others.



"Introducing innovative autonomous vehicle technologies, while providing enhanced convenience and safety benefits, also introduces new safety challenges. This is why the convergence of new mobility technologies and safety requires holistic solutions that help enable the safe and secure operation of increasingly intelligent and complex vehicle systems," said Sajeev Jesudas, the executive vice president and chief commercial officer for UL. "Never has there been a more exciting or innovative time as the new mobility revolution accelerates every day. At the Realizing the Future of New Mobility Summit, we are looking forward to joining ARTC to put a spotlight on critical new mobility issues that can help advance adoption of AV technologies."

The Realizing the Future of Mobility Now Summit will provide automotive manufacturers and suppliers the most up-to-date information on comprehensive testing, inspection certification, and training and assessment services related to autonomous vehicles. This includes aspects affecting cybersecurity, in-vehicle electronics, complex vehicle propulsion systems and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), as well as entirely new micro-mobility technologies and products.

The Realizing the Future of Mobility Now Summit agenda highlights include:

Autonomy, Connectivity and Electrification – the Future of Transportation.

Why are the Mega-Trends of ACES Interdependent?



Future of Cybersecurity for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

Laying the Groundwork for Autonomous Vehicles.

Autonomous Vehicle Deployment and Challenges Facing Regulators/Policy Makers



Autonomous Vehicle Readiness Index



The Role of Simulation and AI in Verification and Validation to Improve Safety in Autonomous Vehicles

Solving the Autonomy Safety Challenge.

World Economic Forum Safe Drive Initiative



Assessing Autonomy Safety



Autonomous Vehicle Safety including SAE® and other Standards Activities, Singapore's Technical Reference 68 (TR-68), UL 4600, the Standard for Safety for the Evaluation of Autonomous Products, ISO/PAS 21448, Safety Of The Intended Functionality (SOFIT) and ISO 26262, Road vehicles — Functional Safety

Registration for the Realizing the Future of Mobility Now Summit is complimentary and now open.

