UL Partners with Australia's National Science Agency to Help Advance Fire Safety for the Construction Industry

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, has announced a data acceptance agreement with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's national science agency, that will empower faster evaluation of fire detection and alarm products for Australia and New Zealand, allowing improved availability to certified safety systems. The collaboration will enhance the journey to UL-AU Mark product certification for the Australia and New Zealand markets while improving customer access to a local test solution and complementing the global testing solutions UL currently offers.



Mark Burgess, director, Infrastructure Technologies and Testing Services, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), left, and Matthew Wright, built environment manager for UL in Australasia, right, pose inside a CSIRO smoke alarm and smoke detector test facility to commemorate the data acceptance agreement between CSIRO and UL that will empower faster evaluation of fire detection and alarm products for Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement will allow product evaluation data for a suite of fire detection and alarm system products that are tested to standards specifically recognised in Australia and New Zealand, to be accepted by UL and CSIRO. After successful evaluation to a test plan agreed by both parties, the data generated can then be accepted for products to achieve a UL-AU Mark or CSIRO certification for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

"Product conformity represents the foundation of safety outcomes. Improving access to product certification that meets demand for confidence in conformity to local regulatory requirements is critical to maintaining brand integrity and serving market expectations," said Matthew Wright, built environment manager for UL in Australasia. "CSIRO's reputation for accuracy and competency to deliver reliable test data and operational excellence at its local facilities complements UL's approach to help our customers achieve their safety goals, meet quality and performance expectations, manage risk and achieve regulatory compliance."

"The agreement with UL to mutually accept evaluation data will help the construction industry and its stakeholders advance the reliability and fire safety of building products and systems in Australia and New Zealand," said Mark Burgess, director, Infrastructure Technologies and Testing Services for CSIRO. "We look forward to providing testing and certification services that support industry and improve building conformity."

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

