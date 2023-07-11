Ulike Introduces Innovative PCOS Solution for Redefining the Hair Removal Experience

Ulike recently launched its FDA-approved PCOS solution, a powerful and innovative tool to manage unwanted hair growth in women suffering from PCOS

Ulike, a beauty tech company, recently launched its FDA-approved PCOS solution, a powerful and innovative tool to manage unwanted hair growth in women suffering from PCOS , a common hormonal disorder in women.

One feature that makes Ulike devices stand out from the rest is the built-in skin sensor indicator. This technology ascertains that the device’s light window only activates when in contact with the skin, which ensures a safe and efficient experience for users.

Its further features include Pain-free and Effective Thumbs-free Auto Glide Mode, three Energy Modes, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), and IceTouch Technology. IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal operates by emitting light energy that penetrates the skin’s surfaces and gets absorbed by the melanin within the hair shaft. This absorbed light is then transformed into the heat energy beneath the skin’s surface, leading to the deactivation of the hair follicle and hindering future hair growth. Moreover, Upon activating the Ulike hair removal device, the built-in active cooling system is also activated, resulting in the sapphire light window frosting over within 5 seconds.

CEO Karina Nissa quotes, “Our goal is to empower women affected with PCOS, providing a powerful tool to manage unwanted hair growth and regain control. Together, let's conquer PCOS and embrace a future filled with self-love and care.”

About Ulike

Ulike, a beauty tech company, is garnering attention in the industry with its advanced and top-notch hair removal solutions. Since its inception in 2013, Ulike has sold over 4 million units across 17 countries.

Any questions related to the product can be forwarded to support@ulikeglobal.com and the beauty experts at Ulike would be happy to assist

