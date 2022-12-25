Ulike IPL hair removal handset is introduced as Best Beauty Product In Christmas

Ulike introduced Ulike IPL hair removal handset with the function of facial laser hair removal, bikini hair laser removal, upper lip hair removal and even underarm laser hair removal.

Once released, it was favored by a wide range of female friends and was known as best beauty product due to its Cost-effective, Target clients and occasions, Convenient operation and etc.,

Besides, Ulike IPL hair removal handset will be listed on more online shops for the users worldwide.

About Cost-effective.

IPL hair removal devices can use light energy to convert into heat energy to burn from a deep level in order to achieve a long time relative permanent hair removal. While laser hair removal as opposed to IPL hair removal requires a visit to a salon to be treated, a process that involves things like salon appointments, countless trips back and forth to the salon in time and money, and paying the salon to remove the hair.

The cost of laser hair removal varies depending on the part of the hair removal, while the price of an IPL hair removal device is only a few thousand dollars. Users can get Ulike Sapphire Series hanset for only no more than $ 3000 once time.

About Target clients and occasions that can be used.

Ulike IPL hair removal device is designed to solve the whole body hair removal problem, such as face, lower lip, beard, underarm, leg, bikini. Also only one IPL can adjust the intensity accordingly to the tolerance of the skin.

Ulike launches three types of IPL hair removal device(Ulike Sapphire AIR+ Dark Green IPL Hair Removal Handset; Ulike Sapphire AIR+ Light Green IPL Hair Removal Handset;Ulike Sapphire AIR White IPL Hair Removal Handset) according to the tolerance level of different skin tones, and each type has intensity level indicator, cooling system to achive better hair removal result.

About Convenient operation.

Ulike Sapphire series simplify the use steps so that users can use it easily.

Firstly，Clean the treatment area and shave off any hairs that need to be shaved. Make sure your skin is completely dry before using the device.

Secondly, connect the power cord to the adapter and plug it into the power socket. Turning on the device by briefly pressing the power button on the side of the main unit. It is recommended to start with level 1, which can be gradually increased to the desired effect. At the same time, Goggle up to protect your eyes.

Next, place the light outlet on the skin to be treated and apply vertically. When hair removal is complete, turn off the device by pressing and holding the power switch for 1-2 seconds.

About Safety.

"With Ulike, users have the option of creating their own safe and private personal beauty sanctuary to get rid of unwantedhairs discretely." , Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist said. Ulike IPL hair removal was tested by SGS. SGS is the world's leading testing,inspection and certification company. Besides, it has over 30 international safety certifications, such as FDA、（Europe）CE/WEEE/ROHS/IEC、（Korea）KFDA、（Japan）PSE

About Portability.

Ulike can easily enable users to clean it up immediately when they suddenly find that they have a lot of hair on your lower lip, Whether you are a business person who needs to conduct business across town or a white-collar worker who works from 9 am to 5 pm, An Ulike hair removal device can perfectly meet the needs of business trips, travel and daily hair removal.

About Powerful and painless hair removal function.

Ulike IPL hair removal handsets launched the functions of real-time Ice-cooling and a pain-free experience. The light window is also the cooling tip, so the effective area benefits from cooling, simultaneously, effectively avoiding burning and pain.Exclusive dual-channel cooling plus high purity sapphire which has excellent light transmittance and thermal conductivity enable lower the epidermal temperature and make pianless hair moval experience come true.

About Specific design.

Ulike launches three products for hair removal this time. The major difference between these three products is the cut-off and light transmission grade of the sapphire window. The white uses an A-grade dihedral sapphire, the pale green uses an A+ grade tetrahedral sapphire and the dark green uses an A++ grade hexagonal sapphire. More facets and higher grades of sapphire can improve light transmission, making the effect more pronounced.

Besides, the flat tip design is easy to clean and doesn't have concaves, So hair doesn't get stuck in the light window area. In addition, given that the light window is also the cooling tip, the overall area is considerably smaller than in previous versions. The compact flat tip is easier to press against skin fully, So there is less chance of missing spots even when in gliding mode.

