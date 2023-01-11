Ulike Launches A Newly Designed Ulike Sapphire Air + + Dark Green IPL Hair Removal Handset.

Ulike has emerged as IPL hair removal technology that offers bikini hair removal handsets and solves the problems of ingrown hairs, shaving rash, and even tiny cuts in your private position when removing bikini line hair.

For a more sanitary and painless experience, Ulike launches the Sapphire Air + + dark green IPL hair removal handset. Pure A + + grade sapphires are used in Sapphire Air Series. The handset is specially designed for stubborn hair, which addresses everyone's issues in hair removal.

By utilizing the Sapphire Air + + hair removal handset, users can get salon smooth outcomes and get rid of undesirable hairs. The product gives noticeable results after 4 weeks. Ulike brings an innovative handset that improves skin smoothness and reduces hair growth as well. It also gives a soft and gentle experience with its powerful functions.

The brand designed this product with a real-time cooling system. Its ice-cooling technology effectively controls the lower epidermis temperature when it connects with the user's skin and makes it smooth and shiny. The users get a genuinely pain-free experience joined with demonstrated adequacy.

IPL hair removal method through Sapphire Air + + device effectively, its laser light emission with more extensive frequency directly weakens and destroys the cells in the hair follicles. By utilizing this technique, users can get a hairless and smooth look for 6 months to a year.

Ulike has developed this handset as an innovative solution for hair removal for models. It is a compact and efficient tool for removing difficult and stubborn body hair. This handset gives the opportunity to do the hair removal task at home and make their experience pleasant and pain-free. The handset is intended to work for all users regardless of gender.

The handset also facilitates the users and models to remove facial and pubic hairs by utilizing this handset. It works like a powerful player that works head to toe and handles all the troublesome jawlines, bushy pits, and spiky bikini lines as well. The users will feel a shivering sensation during the sessions. Apart from that, the product has multiple levels and duration according to utilization parts such as,

Level 1 is suitable for facial hair with a one-minute duration.

Level 2 is used for bikini hair. The users can use it for one minute.

Level 3 is working for armpits. It cleans the armpits in two minutes.

Level 4 is designed for arms within 3-minute utilization.

Level 5 is used for legs and back and works within 3 minutes.

The brand launched it with a complete guarantee that the users can get less hair growth in 4-6 weeks without any side effects and the way of permanent treatment of undesirable body hair. It works as a reboot that helps to weaken the hair roots and fight against fast thick hair growth. It also focuses on sensitive skin and improves skin color pigmentation.

It is a safe, convenient, and efficient choice for everyone. Ulike's Air + + handset facilitates the users as a lifetime investment and provides trustworthy and effective services. The brand also intends to sort out all problems during and after hair removal.

About Ulike:

Ulike has established itself as a leading provider of home beauty devices. The brand aims to solve hair removal problems for women worldwide. Ulike design portable, professional and painless laser devices and products that give their users a salon-grade experience at home. All the products are developed with exceptional features which enhance the quality of the handset. Every year, Ulike invests its product profit in improving the quality of its products and launches new generation products with high-quality features.

The brand's latest innovative product is designed with an ice cooling system, noticeable results in 4 weeks, and much more. It works magically to give maximum results to weaken undesirable hair roots and reduce hair growth as well. Ulike handset is free of age limits and not gender specific; females and males can use this IPL hair removal handset. Including more, the brand designed its new generation in light green and white color, with different features and properties.

