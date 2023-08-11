Ulike Presents Exclusive Back-to-School Offers on Premium Hair Removal Solutions

Ulike is dedicated to keeping you hairless wherever you go, whether on sandy shores or lofty peaks. We're thrilled to present astounding back-to-school discounts on Ulike items that are bound to astonish you.

—

Ulike strives to ensure that you stay hair-free in every destination, from beaches to mountains! It is the ultimate solution to your hair removal needs and we are here to bring back-to-school sales on Ulike products that will blow your mind.

Summertime is here, and all you want to do is enjoy the holiday and spend some quality time with your family. But at the back of your mind, you realize that towards the end of the holidays, you must budget for back to school shopping. Not to worry, because Ulike is offering the best back to school sale—starting from the 10th of August to the 30th of August. Keep an eye out for these sales any time from early August, and you’ll be glad you did.

Do not miss out on any back to school sales and deals in 2023. And in particular, Ulike got you covered this August. Throughout the holidays and back to school, Ulike hair removal devices ensure that body hair ceases to become a worry anymore. They have exciting offers this August, giving up to $60 off on their products as well as education discounts. Upon purchasing any product, you become eligible for their free giveaway (a free disinfection box worth $80) during the duration of the sale.

When it comes to the best back to school sale, one that tops the list is Ulike hair removal device. Since the introduction of this device, shaving has never been made easier. With Ulike, you get a 90-day money-back guarantee if the product is not to your liking. Still, it is important to note their products are FDA-cleared, which makes them safe for use. Also, you have the option to purchase any product on a buy now and pay later basis, and they guarantee a next-business-day delivery so it can get to you in time. On top of that, their products have a 2-year hassle-free warranty.

Below are the top two best-selling products in their product range.

1. Ulike Sapphire Air3 IPL Hair Removal Handset

Ulike Air 3, it is another go-to hair removal device. It makes a great investment if you are looking for an effective solution for body hair removal. This device employs laser technology that contributes to its effectiveness and ensures you end up with a clean, painless shave. Moreover, the sapphire pain-free ice-cooling technology gives you the best after-shave feeling. It offers a whole body treatment in only 7 minutes and you can use it anywhere your hair grows. Furthermore, you are guaranteed to see results in 3 weeks.

Ulike Air 3 is offered at the best price of $269, and you will see it is very cost-effective. It is also a travel-friendly portable option. This summer, there is a limited edition of this product in pink.

2. Ulike Sapphire Air+ IPL Hair Removal Handset

The Ulike Air + is a must-have for back-to-school. On top of that, it offers a quick 10-min treatment, so you no longer have to deal with itchy, painful, red skin. You can count on this device to give noticeable and long-lasting results in no more than 4 weeks. Last but not least, this product goes with a cost-effective price of $219. You can get it in 4 interest-free payments of $54.75 with Afterpay.

If you are looking for tips on how to save money during your back to school shopping, Ulike offers discounted prices on your favorite Ulike products. There are summer vacation discounts you need to look out for—up to $60 off. Before buying Ulike products, you should copy the coupon code and then choose the Afterpay to get 4 interest-free payments, you only pay $54.75 at the first time.

With every purchase you make, you stand a chance to be one of 30 lucky customers who get a free disinfection box worth $80. This giveaway is only valid from the 10th of August all the way to the 30th of August. Purchasing any Ulike products or placing an order during this period is your best bet to winning the free disinfection box. The prize will be announced on the official website and Ulike will contact you once you get the prize.

Ulike invites you to increase your chances of winning and stay tuned for the prize announcement.

About Us: Founded in 2013, Ulike is one of the leading providers of home beauty devices, selling over 4 million units in 17 countries worldwide.

Contact Info:

Name: Ulike Hair Removal

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ulike

Website: https://www.ulike.com



Release ID: 89104662

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.