Ulti Arena raised $4 mln, launching their own Crypto Collectible Card Game

SINGAPORE, Sept 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently UltiArena Technologies Pte. Ltd. (ultiarena.com) has announced that they achieved a new milestone.

Ulti Arena is a blockchain-based project that aims to revolutionize NFT gaming space with their products:

NFT Marketplace for game assets, where buyers and sellers can trade unique 2D/3D assets, music, sound, and UI/HUD elements,

Proof-of-Gaming, a gaming client allowing players to earn ULTI tokens when playing games such as DOTA2, LOL, CSGO, PUBG, Mobile Legends, and more,

Crypto Trading Card game, built in collaboration with Remote Control Productions and Frag Games.

Because of the pandemic and extra time due to remote work from home, the gaming industry is growing at an unprecedented pace. Ulti Arena raised over $4 million USD from retail investors and VC's (Luna Capital, Panda Capital, Lucid Blue Ventures among others). According to Duke Vu, CEO & Founder of Ulti Arena "We believe that NFT's will change the world of gaming as we know it. Imagine every game in the future to be made on Blockchain – you can transfer any existing game items from one to another. Assets can be traceable and also unique – artists and developers will have new ways to monetize their creations and see how they're used"

On 12th of September 2021 at 1PM UTC, ULTI token will be listed on PancakeSwap, a Binance Smart Chain Decentralized Exchange. The token will also be listed on Cointiger and BitMart exchanges shortly after DEX listing.

About Ulti Arena

Ulti Arena is the first NFT Marketplace for Game Assets on Binance Smart Chain. By implementing NFT — Non-Fungible Tokens, Artists and Developers can easily track their digital assets usage on blockchain. It also creates new ways of earning: NFT's can be sold as unique pieces of art that can't be reproduced and there's only one owner. Buyers can bid on one-of-a-kind game assets, UI or music.

Apart from catering to Game Artists and Developers, Gamers will also find something for themselves. At Ulti Arena, we're striving to create a thriving community of Game Enthusiasts. An innovative Proof-of-Gaming concept will also provide a consensus mechanism for users to earn ULTI Tokens by just playing games. The longer they play, the more ULTI Tokens will be generated for that particular player.

We're also launching our own Crypto Collectible Card Game together with FRAG Games and Remote Control Productions.

The #ULTI token will be launched on PancakeSwap on 12th September followed by major CEX launches. Visit Ulti Arena's Website and Social Media to talk about our project.

Whitepaper | Team | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Twitch

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UltiArena

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ultiarenacom

Telegram: https://t.me/ultiarena

Discord: https://discord.gg/ultiarena

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UltiArena

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/ultiarena

Whitepaper: https://ultiarena.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Ulti-Arena-Whitepaper.pdf

Media Contact

Company: UltiArena Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Contact: Duke Vu

E-mail: contact@ultiarena.com

Website: https://ultiarena.com/

SOURCE: UltiArena Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com