Ultimaker adds PETG for industrial 3D printing to Platform

Ultimaker , the global leader in professional 3D printing, now offers Ultimaker PETG to provide users with a best-in-class standard material for industrial applications.



New Ultimaker PETG sets the standard for industrial use

Ultimaker has created and extensively tested material profiles to ensure a hassle-free, reliable PETG experience on its 3D printers. PETG, a Glycol Modified version of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), is one of the top three materials used for 3D printing, according to Ultimaker's 2021 3D Printing Sentiment Index .

Ultimaker PETG is wear-, temperature- and chemical-resistant and particularly well-suited for use in industrial applications, a growing segment as Ultimaker research showed more companies are using 3D printing to develop production tools.

The material seamlessly fits into the company's ecosystem through NFC recognition and sets the standard for industrial use. The material's usability, versatility and scalability make it easy to deploy across organizations – meaning fewer changeovers between materials are needed which results in increased efficiency.

The material is compatible with PVA and Breakaway support to enable a wide variety of models. Its users will additionally benefit from access to a complete package of technical, safety and compliance information.

Change-makers shift to production tools

The pandemic inspired engineers globally to transform and develop game-changing use cases with 3D printing. The versatility and standardized use of Ultimaker PETG will only further enable innovation across industries.

Miguel Calvo, CTO at Ultimaker, said: "Adding Ultimaker PETG to our set of standard materials is a natural next step from the launch of our platform. It enhances our material portfolio as industrial use cases for 3D printing continue to rise. Its excellent all-round properties are a strong addition to our platform and are ideal for typical industrial environments and applications. Ultimaker PETG will further fuel creativity and innovation as users work hard to ensure the continuation of production and everyday life, despite the external challenges we have all faced."

Established in 2011, Ultimaker is on a mission to accelerate the world's transformation to flexible, empowering and sustainable solutions. 380 employees deliver a platform that enables customers to take full advantage of the unique Ultimaker Ecosystem that offers the largest diversity of 3D printing products and services in the industry. Ultimaker provides a seamless integration of hardware, software and materials that simply works.