ULTRA Abu Dhabi Drops Stacked Phase One Lineup

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UC Global, the regional partner of ULTRA Worldwide in the United Arab Emirates and the local organizer of ULTRA Abu Dhabi, has announced the first wave of headliners set to play its inaugural edition Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March 2023.

Ever since the announcement that ULTRA Worldwide would be headed to the Middle East for the very first time, anticipation has reached a fever pitch as to which artists would be coming to the region. Now, the wait is finally over as the festival's stellar Phase One lineup has been revealed.

Multi-award-winning and platinum-record-selling artist Afrojack is no stranger to the ULTRA main stage and will be on hand to deliver yet another high-octane set. The figurehead for modern dance music, dance-pop phenomenon Calvin Harris, will bring his record-breaking sounds to the main stage for what promises to be an unforgettable show. U.S. electronic crossover artist ILLENIUM is set to deliver one of the epic live shows that he has become renowned for. Next up, Aussie sister duo and global sensations NERVO will be taking to the decks for a mind-blowing performance. International heavyweight NGHTMRE will pound the park with one of the pulsating performances he has become renowned for. One of the most decorated electronic music stars, Skrillex has fast become a household name, and he will be making the ULTRA main stage his home this March as he prepares to unleash a mammoth set featuring a wealth of new music to his UAE fans.

ULTRA Abu Dhabi will also play host to ULTRA's award-winning, underground techno and house concept RESISTANCE. Heading up the RESISTANCE stage will be none other than Drumcode founder and Swedish techno titan Adam Beyer. Pioneering producer and EXHALE label boss Amelie Lens will return to the Middle East to deliver her mesmerizing blend of techno to fans with British legends Sasha & John Digweed also on hand to deliver another of their revered sets, ensuring the two-day festival boasts the finest in underground music.

ULTRA sets the benchmark when it comes to delivering the ultimate festival experience, combining top-tier talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions. The most international music festival brand, boasting active events on all six inhabited continents, it's no surprise its expansion into the Middle East is to be one of the most highly-anticipated events across the UAE this year.

ULTRA Abu Dhabi will also offer a Premium General Experience pass and a new VIP Admission that allows access to dedicated entrance gates, toilets, F&B offerings, as well as their own lounge area where they can experience the most amazing night of their lives.

In addition, ULTRA Abu Dhabi will offer bespoke VVIP Experiences at both stages, packed with bottle service, mind-blowing theatrics, and the very best view in the house. Details on table sales will be announced shortly on ULTRA Abu Dhabi's Social Media channels and website.

As well as being the capital city, Abu Dhabi is rapidly on its way to becoming the cultural centre of the UAE. The modern, cosmopolitan vibe lures in visitors from all around the world, who journey to the Middle East seeking that famous Emirati luxury. ULTRA Abu Dhabi 2023 is proudly presented by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Miral.

A new ticket category is VIP Admission powered by Fellaz (https://fellaz.io). This online-only two-day ticket will provide exclusive access to VIP areas and other add-on benefits. This VIP Admission will be released on 13 Feb. and sold at Binance NFT (https://www.binance.com/en/nft/home) until 17 Feb.

General Admission

Advance - 2-day ticket | AED480

Regular - 2-day ticket | AED540

Premium General Admission

Advance - 2-day ticket | AED680

Regular - 2-day ticket | AED765

VIP Admission Powered by Fellaz

Advance - 2-day ticket | USD 245 (From 13 Feb. till 17 Feb.)

Regular - 2-day ticket | USD 282 (From 20 Feb. till 3 Mar)

About UC Global

Based in Seoul, Korea, UC Global is an Asia-focused lifestyle and entertainment brand management company with a vision to create an ecosystem of services and products to further serve the region's Millennials and Generation Z. UC Global is an official licensee of ULTRA Worldwide and produces events including Ultra Korea, Ultra Japan & Ultra Abu Dhabi, among many others. UC Global's events are produced across 12 countries and territories through over 100+ large format live events with over 1.4m fans in attendance.

