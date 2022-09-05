An Ultraman figure event presented by TAMASHII NATIONS Starting from Bangkok, Thailand to multiple cities in South East Asia! 『ULTRA HEROES TOUR SOUTH EAST ASIA』

8th (Thu) – 26th (Mon) September 2022

Filled with the latest figures on display, special movie & stage shows featuring special guests!



BANGKOK, THAILAND - ., will kick off the Ultraman figure event "ULTRA HEROES TOUR SOUTH EAST ASIA" under the collectible product brand "TAMASHII NATIONS" in Bangkok, Thailand from 8th September, 2022 (Thursday) to 26th September, 2022 (Monday).





In this event you can find the latest Ultraman figures line up, a popular character in Southeast Asia, as well as a special movie by special guests and stage shows.



At the entrance of the event booth, there is a human-sized statue of "Ultraman Decker" (approximately 2.0m in height) sculpted based on "S.H.Figuarts", the proudest figure brand of TAMASHII NATIONS. You can also enjoy viewing the diorama display featuring S.H.Figuarts, the new products display of various figures, and purchase some memorabilia from our sales corner.



In addition, "TAMASHII NATIONS BOX Ultraman ARTlized -We've come our Ultraman-" will be made available, ahead of official launching date, at the event venue.



【 Event pre-sale item】 TAMASHII NATIONS BOX Ultraman ARTlized -We've come our Ultraman- All 8 types (+ 1 secret type) Japan retail price: 1,000 yen (excluding tax)

This event is scheduled to go around multiple cities in Southeast Asia as a tour event, with Bangkok, Thailand being the very first stop! Please check the latest information on the official Facebook page "Tamashii Nations South Asia". We will continue to develop and evolve in various ways to convey the appeal and enjoyment of figures to customers around the world.



＜ Event Information＞

【Event name】：ULTRA HEROES TOUR SOUTH EAST ASIA

【Period】：8th (Thu) – 26th (Mon) September 2022

【Venue】：SIAM PARAGON 5F INFINICITY HALL

【Time】：10:00～22:00 (depends on the mall's opening hours)

【Entry Fee】：Free



*This event and the related products are targeted for customers 15 years of age and above.



Official Facebook "Tamashii Nations South Asia"：

TAMASHII NATIONS Official HP：

BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. :



*The information in this press release is as of September 5, 2022 and is subject to change without notice.



Hashtag: #BANDAI

