Ultrasonic Musical Instrument Cleaning BrassSaxophone Woodwind Percussion Restore

Omegasonics based in Simi Valley, CA, announces the launch of its ultrasonic cleaning machines for musical instruments. These machines are manufactured to provide surgical grade cavitation for cleaning brass, percussion, and woodwind instruments.

The newly released product of this firm has been designed to offer their customers consistent and repeatable high precision parts cleaning, which is quick and efficient for different musical instruments. When using these machines, their clients can save significantly on labor costs as well as time. The musical instruments cleaned using these units require minimal disassembly of the parts and look brand new after the process is completed.

Omegasonics is environmentally conscious, and believes in using solvent-free, water-based cleaning agents that are safe. The equipment requires only water and a green soap solution to produce the desired results. The machines are simple and easy to use, and manufactured to the highest safety standards. Using environmentally safe, water-based detergents, Omegasonics ensures that their cleaning units return musical instruments to a like-new factory condition with minimal disassembly and time.

According to Omegasonics, an operator can be trained to use their equipment for cleaning in just a few minutes. The ultrasonic technology efficiently replaces the traditional cleaning methods, which are labor-intensive and time-consuming. Traditional methods also release harsh chemicals into the environment in the cleaning process.

Omegasonics has an established client base across various industry verticals and is currently the leading manufacturer of ultrasonic cleaning systems on the West Coast. They are committed to providing the highest quality products, combined with excellent after-sales support to their customers. Apart from the multiple standard units they produce, they can retrofit an existing unit or build new custom components that can be added to an existing tank, to perfectly conform to client requirements.

Omegasonics manufactures all its ultrasonic cleaning machines along with its plug-n-play components in the US. These units are affordable and offer an alternative and effective environment-friendly cleaning option to those who manufacture and repair musical instruments.

