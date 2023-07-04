Ulu Motor, Skywell's Distributor in 15 Countries, and Skyworth Reach Agreement for New Battery Factory

Ulu Motor, subsidiary of the Ulubaslar Group, and Skyworth, manufacturer of Skywell electric vehicles, have agreed to open a state-of-the-art battery production facility in Türkiye. The plant, featuring an advanced 800 + 4C architecture, is set to commence operations by the first quarter of 2024.

—

Skyworth, the parent company of Skywell, bolstered its position in the global market competition last year by inaugurating a 1.2 GWh battery factory in Jiangsu province, China. Spanning 22,000 square meters, the facility houses a battery module and two battery pack production lines. Recognizing the investment potential in Türkiye, the company has partnered with Ulu Motor to establish a ‘Battery Development and Production Facility’ in Türkiye.



With the production of batteries at the new facility, the charging power of the batteries will increase from 120 kW to 480 kW, enabling an 80% charge in just 8 minutes. Additionally, this battery production and investment will encompass not only vehicle batteries but also batteries incorporating energy storage systems. The 'Energy Storage Battery System' will enable energy storage from solar power.

A Bold Step towards Europe

The Skywell ET5 model has become one of the most remarkable electric SUVs, making it one of the top-selling cars in Türkiye in 2022. With its powerful design, fast-charging battery technology, a range of up to 642 km in urban areas, semi-autonomous driving capabilities and an 8-year 150,000 km battery warranty, Skywell has established itself as a significant player in the European electric vehicle market.

The successful sales performance of Skywell's first model, the fully electric ET5, in Türkiye has led to significant growth and activation of its headquarters in China. Thanks to Ulu Motor's rapid success in sales, the majority of Skywell's management and distribution in a total of 15 countries, mainly in Europe, is now handled by the Turkish company.

Skyhouse, more than a Showroom

Skywell's exclusive experience centres, known as Skyhouse, introduced by Ulu Motor, offer more than just an automotive showroom. Customers visiting Skyhouse can spend time in dedicated experiential areas and access meeting spaces while also benefiting from discounted charging options through ZES DC charging points. This service is not limited to Turkey but is targeted for all 15 countries where Ulu Motor operates as a distributor.

Contact Info:

Name: Burak Atalan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ulu Motor

Website: https://ulumotor.com



Release ID: 89101505

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.