UMP Purchases Advanced Medical Imaging Equipment and Facilities

Further Extends its Services Area in Central CBD with New Centre Opening

HONG KONG, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited ("UMP" or the "Group", SEHK: 722) is pleased to announce that it will rent the whole of 1st floor, 2nd floor, 3rd floor (plus a terrace) and 5th floor of One Chinachem Central through ProCare Medical Imaging & Laboratory Centre Limited ("ProCare"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group. The Group also purchased the advanced medical equipment and facilities of the medical centre operated at the original premises with approximately HKD32,000,000.

The leased premises are located in a prime location in the core business district of Central, Hong Kong, with a total floor area of about 14,000 square feet. The purchased facilities include imaging machinery and medical facilities for MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, digital 3D mammogram, X-ray, bone DEXA scan and other medical imaging and laboratory devices; and other multi-service medical and treatment facilities suitable for operating day-surgeries, preventive health check-ups, general and specialist consultations and vaccinations.

Upon completion of the transaction, a new one-stop advanced imaging and multi-service medical centre will be operated by the Group. It is equipped with hospital-level state-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities. Operated by an experienced professional medical team, the new centre will provide one-stop medical services, including day surgery, medical diagnosis, radiological diagnosis, and health check-ups. The new centre is expected to be in service by July this year and is expected to bring significant operating contribution to the Group.

Expects to Become One of the Largest Medical and Multi-service Healthcare Providers in Central

After the opening of the new centre at One Chinachem Central, together with the Group's existing service points located in Wing On House, Central Building, Crawford House, Melbourne Plaza and Entertainment Building in Central, UMP will operate and have one of the largest integrated medical facilities in Central, bringing the total service area to approximately 60,000 square feet, and provide services including general and specialist practice, dentistry, physiotherapy, minimally invasive surgery, plastic surgery, medical aesthetics, physical examination, health management and various imaging, scanning and laboratory services. Meanwhile, the Group will possess a total of 12 advanced imaging and laboratory centres in Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories, including its own registered laboratory in Hong Kong.

In accordance with its diversified development strategy, the Group has been actively exploring merger and acquisition opportunities to consolidate the Group's leading position as an all-round medical and healthcare service provider. The purchase of the medical equipment and facilities and the subsequent expansion of service location will broaden the Group customer demographic to the mid to high-end segment, and strengthen the income source of the medical services, health check-ups and medical imaging business. It will also align with the Group's B2B2C expansion strategy, and create new impetus and synergy in the Group's overall healthcare business. The Group is also actively exploring similar medical projects in other core business district in Kowloon and New Territories, to further consolidate and uplift the service capabilities of the health check-up, diagnostic imaging and laboratory business and improve the coverage of the Group's medical services.

Dr. SUN Yiu Kwong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UMP, said, "UMP has always been focusing on precision and preventive medical services as our core services, and has been actively expanding the Group's advanced medical imaging and laboratory services and increasing the medical service points in core districts in order to fulfil the growing market demand for medical services. Moreover, we will improve the quality and strengthen management of professional services for our vertically integrated medical ecosystem. The acquisition will empower the Group to deliver all-round efficient medical and healthcare services to our customers. Due to the increasing public health awareness and the high demand for healthcare services by an aging population in Hong Kong, the Group will consider bringing in other strategic investors and partners to join forces as and when appropriate."

About UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited

www.ump.com.hk

Founded in 1990, UMP is a listed company on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 722.HK) and one of the leading medical and healthcare platforms in Hong Kong and Macau. For 32 years, the company has been providing trusted and affordable medical services for 32 years, giving people peace of mind to focus on living their lives to the fullest without worrying about their health. The company is committed to helping people improve their health and winning the fight against the epidemic together.

In addition to healthcare services that cater to diverse individual needs, UMP works closely with corporates and insurance companies to customize and administer corporate healthcare benefits plans for their members. The current UMP network boasts more than 1,100 self-owned and affiliated medical service points across Hong Kong and Macau, providing services including family medicine, specialist consultation, dental care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory, preventive medicine and health assessment, day surgery and endoscopy.