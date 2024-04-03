UN Global Compact Launches 2024 SDG Pioneers Campaign to Recognize Outstanding Business Leaders Driving Sustainable Development

New York, United States of America, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative announced the launch of the 2024 SDG Pioneers campaign today. The SDG Pioneers is designed to honor exceptional individuals within the business community who are leading the way in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDG Pioneers aims to recognize business leaders who are demonstrating innovation, impact, and commitment towards achieving the SDGs, thereby inspiring others to follow suit. By highlighting these pioneers, the program seeks to showcase the important role that businesses play in driving sustainable development and encourage greater engagement and action across industries and regions.

In a statement, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, expressed enthusiasm for this year’s launch and emphasized its significance in promoting sustainable business practices worldwide:

"As we navigate complex global challenges, it is increasingly evident that businesses have a crucial role to play in driving sustainable development. The SDG Pioneers campaign serves as a platform to celebrate the remarkable efforts of individuals who are leading the charge towards a more sustainable and equitable future. By recognizing these pioneers, we hope to inspire others to embrace the principles of the UN Global Compact and take meaningful action towards achieving the SDGs."

Nominations for the SDG Pioneers are open to all individuals working within companies participating in the UN Global Compact. Nominees will be assessed based on their contributions to advancing one or more of the SDGs through innovative solutions, partnerships, advocacy efforts, or other impactful initiatives.

The selected SDG Pioneers will receive global recognition and visibility for their achievements, as well as opportunities to engage with peers, share best practices, and further amplify their impact on sustainable development.

For more information about the SDG Pioneers and to submit nominations, please visit https://unglobalcompact.org/sdgs/sdgpioneers/.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 62 Local Networks covering 67 countries and 15 Country Managers establishing Networks in 34 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

