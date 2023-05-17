UN2 BEAUTY, a Beauty Playground for Celebrities and Fans, launched globally

Korean beauty industry is taking a new step in the global market with the debut of a contemporary beauty brand, UN2 BEAUTY (Unee Beauty, 언니뷰티), created by South Korea’s We&Us Company, a Beauty-tainment startup.

—





Korean beauty industry is taking a new step in the global market with the debut of a contemporary beauty brand, UN2 BEAUTY (Unee Beauty, 언니뷰티), created by South Korea’s We&Us Company, a Beauty-tainment startup.





UN2 BEAUTY has debuted on May 13, 2023, with the unveiling of the first-ever 언니:Unee beauty collection, to propose a new tribe of beauty that will be recorded in the history of global beauty.



The beauty brand is known to boast its innovative modular brand system, which centers around the collaboration with the most highlighted global celebrities of the time to represent their values and lifestyles in order to pay homage to their iconic perspectives.



The startup has gathered a group of experts in beauty care to create a variety of products from skin to color cosmetics, using celebrity-centered creative methods to reflect their unique beauty philosophy on the products.



UN2 BEAUTY aims to convey the individual beauty and style of each "언니:Unee," the brand's muse and at times, the creative director of the collection, through variants of collections under unique sub-brand named after the muse.



The brand's slogan, "Proud, Present (지금, 나 자신)", represents the brand's philosophy that everyone has their own unique beauty, and embracing oneself as is, is the most beautiful thing. The brand’s identity is to be consistently reflected in the themes and stories across various Unee collections as well as each unique UN2 BEAUTY product.



Lee Ju-Myeong, the CEO, stated that UN2 BEAUTY aims to create a playground for both iconic lifestyle gurus and their fans - a brand that enables all the 언니:Unees to freely express their beauty philosophy and interact with one another as a community on the topic of embracing themselves and realizing the true beauty. "While building the brand, we envisioned to create a playground where celebrities of the world, our ‘언니:Unee,' who are recognized as beauty icons on the global stage, can freely express their beauty worldview and communicate with fans about true beauty,” he added.



Upon launch, Lee set the brand’s goal to introduce “언니 (Unni)”, a Korean language terminology originally for the elder female sibling, and redefine it as a new beauty terminology for the confident aura and beauty regardless of gender and age to the global market.

As such, UN2 BEAUTY’s beauty philosophy suggests that anyone, regardless of nationality, age, or gender, can become an '언니:Unee' and expand the worldview of '언니:Unee’s Beauty' through collaboration with overseas celebrities, intangible brands, and even social phenomena."

Contact Info:

Name: Leah Hong

Email: Send Email

Organization: WE N US COMPANY CO., LTD

Website: https://kr.un2beauty.com/



Release ID: 89097803

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.