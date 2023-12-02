UNAIDS Advocates for Community-Led Efforts to End AIDS by 2030 World AIDS Day 2023

On December 1st, 2023, as the global community commemorates World AIDS Day, UNAIDS emphasizes the pivotal role of communities in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

—

This year's theme, "Let Communities Lead," underscores the importance of community engagement and support in achieving the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.



In 2022, AIDS claimed the lives of 630 thousand people globally, with Indonesia reporting 26,000 death cases. Despite a 38% decline in global HIV infection rates since 2010, challenges persist, especially in ensuring accessible access to anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment. Alarmingly, UNAIDS data reveals that in Indonesia, two out of three people living with HIV (PLHIV) lack access to ARVs, highlighting a significant gap.



Addressing this issue, Tina Boonto, UNAIDS Country Director for Indonesia, stated during a press briefing on November 28, 2023, "The gap is bigger in Indonesia, with 2 out of 3 PLHIV not having access to ARVs." To bridge this divide, UNAIDS has launched a World AIDS Day Report aligning with the theme "Let Communities Lead."



The report highlights the indispensable role of communities in the HIV response over the past 40 years. Community activism has been instrumental in breakthroughs, such as ensuring life-saving medicines are available and accessible. Communities and civil society movements also contribute significantly to combating the stigma associated with living with HIV.



Tina Boonto further emphasized, "The role of community leadership is essential to all HIV plans and programs, because 'nothing about us without us.' The role of community leadership must receive full and reliable funding."



As part of community-led initiatives, the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) established a human rights accountability mechanism for HIV-based discrimination in Indonesia. This mechanism allows individuals discriminated against due to their HIV status to seek justice and have their rights restored.



Additionally, UNAIDS underscores the importance of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) as a preventive measure against HIV transmission. With community encouragement, PrEP has shown effectiveness, with 8,000 users in Indonesia to date. UNAIDS commends the community's role in advocating and promoting the PrEP program.



Imran Pambudi, Director of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the crucial role of communities in supporting case findings in key population groups. The Ministry of Health is committed to eradicating AIDS by 2030, aiming for Zero New HIV Infection, Zero AIDS-Related Deaths, and Zero Discrimination.



Collaboration between health workers and communities is crucial to addressing limitations in HIV case discovery and treatment. Imran emphasized the need for early intervention to ensure timely access to ARVs for PLHIV.



As World AIDS Day is observed globally, UNAIDS calls for increased community-led efforts, robust funding, and supportive laws to accelerate progress toward ending AIDS by 2030.



About the organization - UNAIDS



UNAIDS is the joint United Nations program on HIV/AIDS, bringing together efforts to address the global HIV epidemic. With a focus on community-led initiatives, UNAIDS works towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

For further details, visit:



https://www.unaids.org/

Contact Info:

Name: Media relation

Email: Send Email

Organization: UNAIDS Indonesia

Website: https://www.unaids.org/



Release ID: 89115103

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.