Unbalanced Diet, Physical Inactivity and Inadequate Sleep Among the Top Unhealthy Habits APAC Consumers Want to Kick in Next 12 Months – Herbalife Nutrition Survey

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 November 2022 - Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition released the findings from itstoday, revealing that 8 out of ten consumers in the APAC region want to kick unhealthy lifestyle habits they developed during the pandemic. In particular, eating an unbalanced diet (53%), not exercising regularly (53%), and not getting adequate sleep (52%) are the top three unhealthy habits that they plan to break in the next 12 months.The survey also revealed that poorer stamina or fitness levels, excess weight gain and a weaker immune system are the most common negative impacts resulting from the unhealthy lifestyle habits adopted in the last two years. Among those who reported gaining excess weight, over half (51%) put on three to five kilograms, while 21% added six to 10 kilograms, mostly attributed to:

Eating too much unhealthy food (53%)

Binge-eating due to stress (53%)

Not getting enough sleep (29%)

Consuming alcohol on a more frequent basis (13%)

"These unhealthy habits can in turn pose serious health risks. But habits can be changed – with a little determination, motivation and support from like-minded people, it is possible to swap out unhealthy habits for healthier ones," said Stephen Conchie, Regional President, Asia Pacific and China, Herbalife Nutrition."To inspire people in Asia Pacific to make positive lifestyle changes, we are introducing region-wide initiatives with a focus on helping them cultivate healthy nutrition and workout habits, while nurturing community support for achieving their goals. For instance, we recently held the Healthy Recipe Challenge to encourage building good eating habits. And this month, we will hold our annual Virtual Run in 13 markets across the Asia Pacific, to help people get moving with a healthy active lifestyle."Herbalife Nutrition's Asia Pacific Personal Habits Survey was conducted in August 2022, and polled 5,500 consumers aged 18 and above in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. It aimed to uncover the changes to lifestyle behaviors of consumers in the region since the start of the pandemic, and the unhealthy habits that they plan to kick in the next 12 months.: Overall, seven out of 10 APAC consumers (69%) picked up unhealthy dietary/nutrition habits during the pandemic, with incessant snacking topping the list of bad eating habits. The survey also revealed that Gen Z and Millennial segments were more likely to pick up unhealthy dietary/nutrition habits compared to older generations such as Gen X and boomers (79 vs 59%).There were also marked changes in activity, as about one-third (33%) of respondents exercised more while near half (46%) admitted that they had stopped exercising or become less active. Many of the latter attributed this change to lack of motivation, as they were preoccupied with anxieties arising from the pandemic.On average, more than half of respondents (56%) said their sleep was affected, such as having irregular sleeping patterns or trouble falling asleep, citing stress as the main reason. Compared with older generations, more Gen Z and Millennials have experienced negative changes in sleep habits.With the impact of the unhealthy habits keenly felt by APAC consumers, it is no surprise that eight in 10 intend to make positive lifestyle changes in the next 12 months, focusing on improving both physical and mental health. Healthy habits they plan to adopt:

Being more consciously active (58%)

Eating more nutritious foods (56%)

Developing an exercise regime (53%)

Starting a regular sleep schedule (49%)

Finding ways to destress (46%)

Taking nutritional supplements (29%)

To build good habits, respondents recognize the need for support groups in achieving their goals. This is strongest among Gen Z/Millennials, with 60% feeling a support group would be extremely or very important in helping them achieve positive lifestyle changes. In general, respondents agreed that a support group would enable them to:

Tap into sharing of knowledge and expertise (58%)

Work on shared goals and concerns together (56%)

Keep each other accountable and motivated (54%)

The Herbalife Nutrition Virtual Run 2022 is a highlight event of the company's Get Moving with Good Nutrition campaign, an annual initiative to help Asia Pacific consumers adopt healthy active living habits, and foster communities that support each other to achieve their health and wellness goals.To be held in its third year, the Virtual Run 2022 will take place in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam from 1st till the 30th of November. With the introduction of a brand new mobile app, this year's running challenge will be more interactive, with more seamless progress tracking. The Virtual Run will also contribute to raising funds to support the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation with providing good nutrition to needy children in the Asia Pacific through its flagship Casa Herbalife Nutrition program.

