Under 20 Minutes Instant Pot Mississippi Chicken Recipe With Video Released

Chef Wendi Spraker announces new main dish recipes on her popular blog Loaves and Dishes.

—

A firm believer in unapologetic Southern comfort food, Wendi Spraker has been a food blogger since 2014 and is on a mission to empower home cooks everywhere to cook food with love, passion, and flavor. Among her latest recipes are ‘Easy Instant Pot Mississippi Chicken Recipe’ and ‘Best Buffalo Chicken Tater Tot Casserole Recipe’.

More information about Wendi Spraker and a collection of main dish recipes can be found at https://www.loavesanddishes.net

A 2022 study found that Americans, on average, are cooking at home more often than in the previous decade. In particular, Millennials are the main driving force behind this growth, with 89% saying they’ve cooked meals at home in 2022. While home cooking is experiencing a revival, Chef Wendi appreciates that cooking can be a dreaded activity, especially if one’s recipe book consists of 10 dishes. As such, she believes that her latest collection of easy main dish recipes is the perfect jumping-off point for any home cook looking to diversify their lunch or dinner menu.

“I believe that food made with love and passion has power,” says Wendi. “It can bring people together and carry them home. My goal is to show everyone how to get amazing flavor from simple dishes,” she adds.

Wendi recommends her Buffalo Chicken Casserole - which serves 12 people - for family gatherings, or events like a potluck or game day, while her Mississippi Chicken Instant Pot is ideal for family dinners, serving 4 people. For both recipes, Wendi provides detailed instructions, tips and tricks, substitutions, and nutrition facts.

Along with main dish recipes, Loaves and Dishes readers can browse Wendi’s collection of appetizers, breakfast, side dishes, and sweets recipes - all of which she describes as real Southern comfort food. Those new to home cooking, or wishing to upgrade their cookware, can also find a list of recommended pots, pans, utensils, and more.

With over 35 years of experience, during which she mastered the art of Southern comfort food, Wendi believes that, with easy recipes and proper guidance, anyone can become a “kitchen rockstar”.

More information about Wendi and Loaves and Dishes can be found at https://www.loavesanddishes.net

