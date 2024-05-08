Underwood Law Firm Unveils Common Mistakes to Avoid Drafting Grant Deeds

Are you planning to sell your property? If so, one of the most important documents you'll need to prepare is a grant deed.

Creating grant deeds is a critical step in transferring title to real estate property. It's a legal document that passes an interest in a property from one person to another. However, even with its importance in real estate law, many people make errors during this process.

To ensure your property transfer goes smoothly, keep reading. In this article, we'll discuss the most common mistakes you should avoid.

Not Understanding the Difference Between Deed Types

One of the first areas where people stumble is not recognizing the difference between grant deeds and quitclaim deeds.

While both are used in transferring title, a grant deed guarantees that the property has not been sold to someone else. In contrast, a quitclaim deed transfers any ownership rights the grantor may have without any guarantee.

Knowing which deed you are dealing with is vital for the accuracy and validity of the transfer.

Failing to Specify the Transfer Conditions Clearly

Grant deeds must outline specific details about what is being transferred. This isn't just about describing the property.

Key conditions should include whether the transfer is a gift or sale, or if it's intended to create a joint tenancy. This allows ownership to pass directly to another person upon death without going through probate.

Leaving out these details can lead to disputes and complications in the future. Which is why it's crucial to be clear and specific in the deed.

Incorrect Property Descriptions

Another common pitfall is describing the property inaccurately. The legal description of the property on the grant deed must match exactly what's on file with the county record.

Even minor mistakes can lead to significant headaches. This can potentially invalidate the transfer. This description typically includes:

Lot number

Subdivision name

A reference to recorded maps

An exact survey of the property

Overlooking the Need for Witnesses or Notarization

Depending on your jurisdiction within real estate law, you might need witnesses or a notary public to acknowledge the signature on a grant deed. Skipping this step can render the document unenforceable.

It's also essential to check if your state requires additional attorney verification. This will help to prove that the contents and signature were made willingly and under no duress.

Attempting to Do It Without Knowledgeable Attorneys

Lastly, and perhaps the biggest mistake is attempting to draft and execute a grant deed without help from knowledgeable attorneys.

It's tempting to save on fees and try to do it all yourself, especially with various online "do it yourself" resources. However, if you're not experienced in real estate law, it's very easy to make mistakes that could affect the legality of the transfer.

It's always best to consult with a real estate attorney who can guide you through the process. This will ensure that all legal requirements are met, and the transfer is valid.

Ensure Accuracy and Legality in Drafting Grant Deeds Today

It is essential to carefully review and avoid common mistakes when drafting grant deeds. By avoiding these mistakes, you can ensure that the grant deed accurately reflects the transfer of property and avoids potential legal disputes. Remember to consult a trusted legal professional and proofread your document thoroughly to avoid any errors.

Don't let simple mistakes jeopardize the integrity of your grant deed! Start drafting with confidence and precision today!

