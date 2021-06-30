Unforgettable Family Vacation at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bali, the island of the Gods, is a holiday destination for visitors of all ages. It is always on the bucket list of the traveler who seeks not only tropical sunshine and palm-fringed beaches, but experiences that are suitable for all family members.



Enjoy unforgettable family holiday with a fun bonfire by the beach at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

As an idyllic family-friendly beachfront resort that stretches across the palm-fringed sands in Nusa Dua, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali offers not only spacious suites and villas, but also many exciting daily activities that are complimentary.

Take advantage of this school holiday moment for a memorable family vacation in Bali. Enjoy luxurious accommodation with daily breakfast and picnic on the beach. At sunset, grill delicious marshmallows over a beach bonfire.

Ritz Kids: fabulously-equipped with a playhouse providing all kinds of unique and innovative activities to help children get the most of their time at the resort – many inspired by the strong culture and traditions of Bali, from fishing to dance, music, arts and crafts. Complete with indoor and outdoor playing area, a dedicated kid's pool with slide, movie room, children-size washroom, etc, Ritz Kids will surely enhance kids' holiday experience.

While kids are having fun at Ritz Kids, parents can take some time out to relax, unwind and revel in the resort's world class facilities, whether reclining in a sun lounger by the pool, joining a Yoga Class, or indulging in a pampering session at the luxury The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali.

"At The Ritz Carlton, Bali we strive to create memorable experiences for all our guests, including children. Ritz Kids encourages children's creativity, giving them a fun time to interact with new friends and bringing a sense of adventure, in comfort and in a safe way" said John Woolley, General Manager.

To reveal more options to enjoy family vacations at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, explore its Family Package here. Happy kids mean happy parents, so why not treat the kids with a holiday they will never forget and add all of the fun activities to create a memorable one.

For more information and to reserve your vacation, please contact: rc.dpssw.reservation@ritzcarlton.com or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/bali .

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.