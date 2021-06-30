Unforgettable Family Vacation at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bali, the island of the Gods, is a holiday destination for visitors of all ages. It is always on the bucket list of the traveler who seeks not only tropical sunshine and palm-fringed beaches, but experiences that are suitable for all family members.
As an idyllic family-friendly beachfront resort that stretches across the palm-fringed sands in Nusa Dua, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali offers not only spacious suites and villas, but also many exciting daily activities that are complimentary.
Take advantage of this school holiday moment for a memorable family vacation in Bali. Enjoy luxurious accommodation with daily breakfast and picnic on the beach. At sunset, grill delicious marshmallows over a beach bonfire.
Ritz Kids: fabulously-equipped with a playhouse providing all kinds of unique and innovative activities to help children get the most of their time at the resort – many inspired by the strong culture and traditions of Bali, from fishing to dance, music, arts and crafts. Complete with indoor and outdoor playing area, a dedicated kid's pool with slide, movie room, children-size washroom, etc, Ritz Kids will surely enhance kids' holiday experience.
While kids are having fun at Ritz Kids, parents can take some time out to relax, unwind and revel in the resort's world class facilities, whether reclining in a sun lounger by the pool, joining a Yoga Class, or indulging in a pampering session at the luxury The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bali.
"At The Ritz Carlton, Bali we strive to create memorable experiences for all our guests, including children. Ritz Kids encourages children's creativity, giving them a fun time to interact with new friends and bringing a sense of adventure, in comfort and in a safe way" said John Woolley, General Manager.
To reveal more options to enjoy family vacations at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, explore its Family Package here. Happy kids mean happy parents, so why not treat the kids with a holiday they will never forget and add all of the fun activities to create a memorable one.
For more information and to reserve your vacation, please contact: rc.dpssw.reservation@ritzcarlton.com or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/bali.
About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.
Located on a stunning beachfront combined with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venues and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.