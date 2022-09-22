UniAcco, largest Global Student Accommodation platform expands its services in Australia

The company has listed over 3 Million+ beds on its platform globally and aims to reach out to over 800K students from across the globe

SYDNEY, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniAcco, the largest global prop-tech student accommodation platform announced the expansion of its services to the Australian market today. The platform provides students with premium housing located in the vicinity of their universities and colleges. In the first month of the launch, the company has listed over 150k+ beds across cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane and plans to expand to other cities including Canberra. They aim to reach out to over 800k students from across the globe this year.

Australia is one of the most popular study abroad destinations with over 7 lakh foreign students enrolling in its universities and vocational schools. Owing to this high volume, finding quality student housing in Australia in a preferred location is really challenging. In view of addressing this, UniAcco aims to provide properties that are verified by student housing experts and top real estate developers to guarantee a top-notch living experience and a stress-free university experience. The cost of these properties includes utility expenses like wifi, room cleaning service and other amenities like gym, swimming pool, free laundry, etc. Students can choose from a wide range of properties in these cities including flats, studio apartments, private apartments, among others.

Commenting on this, Mr. Amit Singh, Founder, UniAcco, stated, "Within three years of inception, UniAcco has become the largest student accommodation marketplace in the UK, with this success, we aim to expand to other popular education destinations. With 37 government-funded universities, two private universities, and a handful of other specialised institutions, Australia is a popular study abroad option among students. After the US and the UK, the nation boasts the third-highest population of international students worldwide. This indicates the potential of the market hence our aim was to bridge the accommodation gap as students may find it difficult to get quality accommodation in this huge market. In just a span of one month we have partnered with some prominent property managers like Scape, UniLodge, Campus Living Villages, our aim is to provide over 1 million nights to students coming from across the globe."

UniAcco has reached out to over 200k students this year and has a presence across 10+ countries including the UK, Canada, Ireland, and France among others. They plan to expand operations in the USA and other European countries in 2023. An array of students who plan to study away from their homes find it difficult to start their journey owing to a lack of information on quality accommodation, funds, scholarships etc. Subsequently, those who acquire funds struggle with finding just the right accommodation without any contacts in the particular country. To ease the higher education journey, the company has built the three services UniAcco, UniScholarz and UniCreds, on a unified platform to help students achieve their higher education goals seamlessly.

About ASL:

ASL is an India-based fast-growing student mobility platform with three brands – UniAcco, UniCreds and UniScholarz. Founded in 2020 by Amit Singh and Sayantan Biswas, ASL aims to transform the student journey and add value to their higher education endeavour at every step. The start-up has grown 400% y-o-y in the past three years and is well on its way to crossing $15 million revenue in FY23. The company understands the critical challenges students face right from the beginning of their journey and each brand caters to specific needs at different junctures. The journey of the student starts with UniScholarz which is a one stop solution for students planning to study abroad, the platform offers end-to-end solutions at every stage of a student's study abroad journey. UniCreds is focussed on providing loans to students as the platform has access to over 15+ banking partners. Finally, UniAcco, the largest global student accommodation platform that helps students find accommodation across 10,000+ properties in over 10 countries.

For more information, kindly visit https://uniacco.com/australia