UNice Hair Launches 613 Blonde Wigs To Lead The Way In Fashion

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a trendsetter in the fashion of virgin human hair brands, UNice hair launches three kinds of 613 wig again to provide more options with customers recently.

"According to the marketing survey, we find that the 613 hair wigs have gone viral among girls of various complexion tones in recent years. To help our customers better pursue fashion, we decide to introduce 613 blonde wigs and also have received many positive comments from girls until now. Although many wig companies are facing a shortage of lace materials nowadays, we are still committed to offering the best lace wigs for our consumers, such as 613 blonde full lace wigs and 613 blonde 360 wigs that will appear on the market. We hope these 613 blonde lace wigs can encourage ladies to freely choose a variety of hair colors they desire instead of boring black hair in this cold winter, thus standing out from crowds," the CEO of UNice Hair, Yunlong Hua said.

Here are three kinds of new 613 blonde lace wigs.

613 Blonde Full Lace Wig

As a bright and conspicuous hair color, the 613 full lace wigs can be colored any color you like, without any chemical damage. Besides, customers can part the hair anywhere they want, instead of just down the middle part, giving them endless styling possibilities. More importantly, the customers can easily style the wig in any way they desire, including half up and half down looks and high ponytails.

613 Blonde Short Bob Wig

Compared to other colored wigs, this 613 blonde bob wig has an advanced feel so that the consumers can't resist anything that sets off her temperament. Luckily, it also requires less maintenance, fewer products, and less installation time compared to a longer style wig.

613 Blonde 360 Lace Wig

When it comes to styling a 360 lace wig, it can give wig wears an amazing versatility. Furthermore, the 360 lace wig is more comfortable and breathable than the lace front wig. For consumers who are re looking for a wig that offers both at an affordable price, look no further than a 613 blonde 360 lace wig.

Besides,UNice also has other various colored wigs, such as brown human hair wig, natural black wig, ginger color, 99j, honey blonde, highlight wig and others.

Recently, UNice Hair cooperates with Afterpay to allow customers to shop or give gifts at no ease, even though cash flow may be tight. Through Afterpay, consumers can split the money into four equal installments to pay for expired every two weeks, without any interest.

About UNice Hair

https://www.unice.com/wig-1.html

Unice Hair, a direct-to-consumer leading innovator in the manufacturer of 100% virgin human hair, always tirelessly offer the widest array of premium hair products to fit every need, every look, every expression, such as all kinds of wigs such as UNice hd lace wigs, hair extensions, lace closures, and so on.