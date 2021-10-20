UNice Hair Teams Up With ShareASale And CJ To Expand Partner Groups

UNice Hair partners with ShareASale And CJ affiliate Platform to take further steps into the global market and offer more affordable deals for customers.

As one of the renowned human hair products providers, UNice Hair partners with ShareASale And CJ affiliate Platform to take further steps into the global market and offer more affordable deals for customers.

About ShareASale And CJ

ShareASale is a leading network in the US, and it is well known for its fair and ethical business relationship with partners. The platform is a solution to connect advertisers and publishers together for mutual success and gaining loyal customers. ShareASale now has over 16,550 merchants joined and 225,000+ publishers create on ShareASale.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California in 1998, CJ specializes in affiliate marketing technology and services with a trusted name. And CJ has now partnered with over 3,800 brands all over the world in multiple niches, including retail, travel, and other many industries. CJ’s technology powers a partnership ecosystem where over 167,000 publishers and brands engage billions of consumers worldwide.

The third-party publishers, such as content creators including influencers on social media, bloggers, and the owners of websites, like coupon codes and deals websites, etc can apply for the UNice Hair affiliate program on the official webpage. Publishers can be rewarded with certain commission fees according to the UNice products sales driven by themselves and commission rate set by the UNice Hair affiliate program platform. UNice Hair will submit promotions and coupon codes routinely for the publishers to promote on their websites. Customers can get updates about UNice’s newest promotions and deals even without directly visiting the UNice Hair website.

As part of efforts of reaching out to more customers, the UNice Hair affiliate program aims at partnering with numerous content, creative publishers, and marketing agencies to offer a better shopping experience for global customers and connect closely with shoppers.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair is one of the leading human hair products companies in the world. The human hair products categories include UNice human hair wigs, UNice hair bundles, UNice headband wigs, UNice bob wigs, etc.

For more information about the UNice affiliate program, you can visit: https://www.unice.com/share-active

And get more details about UNice Hair at https://www.unice.com.

