UNice Introduces Air Wig to Bring New Experience of Healthy Wigs

As one of the leading human hair products online wig stores, UNice Hair launched the new UNice air wig collections,aim to promote health, comfort, and cost-efficiency to users. Their latest invention aims to let users maintain a healthy scalp. Everyone can be true to themselves.

"Wigs, for most people, are not something they haven't heard of. Many women are closely related to wigs, in pursuing one's love for beauty, hair manufacturers gradually produce different kinds of wigs and apply them in each of their lives." The UNice hair's senior product manager, Riker said, "Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2019, health has become a major concern for people. The health issue arising from wig wear has also become a concern."

"At the same time, we find out that wearing a wig will satisfy people in their pursuit of beauty and enjoyment, as well as the concept of fashion. But people should not underestimate the health issues that wig could bring to them." Riker said, "mainly including the following problems."

1.A smothery scalp could cause bacteria.

Once the wig is installed, the scalp will be embedded in the wig. Later, when the weather gets hot and humid, the scalp will likely produce more oil. Due to the suffocation inside the wig, oil can't be cleaned, nor evaporated. For people with sensitive skin, such problems are particularly severe. So, having scalp problems is common among wig users, and it could be the reason why they want to wear a wig. This could result in a bad cycle if not solved properly.

2.Receding hairline.

Choosing a breathable wig such as UNice HD Lace, to a certain extent, it relieves the health problems brought on by the suffocated scalp. But, there is another problem, the hairline will damage caused by glue. Lace-edged wigs require the use of glue or spray to stick the lace edge securely tight on the hairline. Before putting glue on the lace edge, need to braid the natural hair extra tight. The use of glue and the tightness of braids can cause damage to the hairline. After wearing a wig for a while, problems such as receding hairlines is bound to occur.

"Let the scalp breathe and be your real self" - after more than ten years of research in the wig industry and analyzing the problems that the users have. UNice launched their Air Wig. The director of the UNice brand department said: "We want to advocate a healthier and a more natural wig installation method, allowing the scalp to breathe freely and the wig to help the growth of natural hair."

Thus, More breathable, simpler, and stronger become the core focuses of UNice's air wig.

UNice Air Wig vs Other Wig, What are the Advantages?

1.Breathable

If there was no competition, there wouldn't be innovation. UNice Air Wig replaces the traditional wig cap using the whole lace and mechanism cap as the characteristics of the hair cap. The hollow hair cap and the strip elastic mesh hair cap ensure overall comfort. In addition, it allows the scalp and hair to breathe. The mesh hair cap has high flexibility, it is relatively easy to adjust, and it adapts to different positions of the ties. This has become much more convenient for users, and this gives easy access to fingers for later adjustment.

2.Reachable

This invention eliminates the step of cutting laces. It has become more straightforward and simpler. With UNice Air Wig, users can finish the wig-wearing process in three seconds. The pre-cut lace saves so much time for the wearers, which is ideal for beginners. UNice air wig collections with different colors and styles, including straight, curly,water wave, kinky and unice air wig body wave style.

3.Adjustable

The 3D Dome cap makes the wig sturdy. A lot of users have reported misfit cap size due to their head size. Because of that, UNice hair has made a change targeting this issue. Compared to the traditional strap, they have made improvements to the straps used in the UNice new Air Wig human hair collection. They improved the width and fortified the strength of the straps, and make sure flexibility and steadiness won't affected. UNice's Air Wig now fits all head sizes.

UNice's inventions are made based on a decade of research in the industry. The reason UNice started its business was to help people to achieve the natural and healthy look that they desire. They strongly suggest people achieve beauty in a healthy way because true beauty is built on a healthy foundation that radiates from the inside out.

Air wig builds a bridge for everyone to live a healthy life, from head to toe, so that everyone can be their true selves!To find out more about UNice Hair, you can visit www.unice.com .



