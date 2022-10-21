UNice Launches New Range of Products— UNice Air Wigs

—

As one of the trendsetters of virgin hair brands, UNice recently introduces a new product, UNice Air Wig, to deliver the most comfortable and breathable wig wearing experience for customers.

“According to marketing research, we learn that many wig users want to have a more natural and healthy way to wear wigs, and even want to ensure their scalp has enough breathing space for better rest and healthy hair growth. Therefore, we’re launching UNice Air Wigs, which combines the needs of all wig users around the world and has made a comprehensive upgrade and an innovation to our new collection. Over the years, we’ve been striving to provide users with higher quality wigs and hoping that our consumers are satisfied with their natural and healthy looks by using our products.” UNICE HAIR's senior product manager, Riker said.

First, UNice air wig is designed with a hollow mesh cap, which allows the scalp to breathe freely, thereby making the scalp healthier. Also, the design of the hollow mesh cap allows fingers to go in and adjust the wig easily and conveniently. Besides that, this wig has a very clever design – a removable and adjustable elastic band design. To adjust the size of the wig cap, all shoppers need to do is to adjust the length of the bandage. This design is ideal for smaller head circumferences. At the same time, it’s coupled with a 3D dome cap design suited for human engineering, it helps to secure the wig on the head. More importantly, compare to UNice lace front wigs , UNice air wigs are particularly easy to install and don't require much installation skills. UNice air wigs are pre-cut wigs, which are extremely suitable for beginners and office workers.

To ease the financial stress of customers, UNice Hair has a few UNice coupon codes to help consumers save money. In addition, UNice Hair also provides "buy now pay later" services such as Paypal, ZIP, Quadpay, Sezzle, Afterpay, and Klarna. This way, customers can shop freely without worrying about their budgets. Simply splitting the cost of their purchase into 4 or 3 interest-free payments and paying every 2 weeks.

According to the product manager Riker, UNice Hair is a brand specializing in the design, production, and retail of wigs, established for nearly 10 years, and always committed to providing customers with a wide range of quality products that make them feel beautiful inside and out. Besides, UNice Hair is engaged in strict product research and development, constantly meeting the needs of customers and leading the latest trends.

Contact Info:

Name: Lin Qiuyan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Xuchang Longqi Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd.

Website: http://www.unice.com



Release ID: 89083575

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.