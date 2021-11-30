Unify Platform AG Launches New Feature on UNIPLAT: Credit Rating of Researchers and Entrepreneurs

- Credit Rating Helps Researchers and Entrepreneurs to Visualize Their Credibility -

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Platform AG of Switzerland, with its Japan Hub in Shin-Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, announced on November 30 the launch of a new feature on the company's online platform service, UNIPLAT. The new feature is Credit Rating: an automatic performance rating of each researcher and entrepreneur on UNIPLAT, evaluated from various perspectives using AI. The evaluation result is displayed as credit scores. If the scores are high, the relevant researcher's capability and credibility are also considered high. This Credit Rating will be available on the platform from December 23.

UNIPLAT's Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106816/202111253912/_prw_PI2fl_8snI645r.jpg

Score Display on Researcher and Entrepreneur's "My Lab" Page (Image from the Development Site): https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106816/202111253912/_prw_PI1fl_TF48NE3I.jpg

The credit scores of a researcher or entrepreneur can be viewed on their "My Lab" page (a one-stop page that contains their profile, result of research, and other information. My Lab will be launched at the same time as Credit Rating). The scores are set to be visible to the public. So, general users -- individuals, companies, or research institutions -- can check the researcher or entrepreneur's capability and credibility to ascertain their choice of support or research collaboration. Talking from the researcher and entrepreneur's side, this feature could open the door to many benefits such as offers and grants from companies and institutions.

Currently, the aspects scored by Credit Rating's AI are:

Number of likes of each content (live streaming, videos, and documents) Number of each content's views Number of connections (primary nodes)

The scoring aspects and formulas are subject to refinement in a once-a-year credit rating evaluation committee meeting, following changes in global academic circumstances.

About UNIPLAT

UNIPLAT is an open platform specifically designed to help entrepreneurial researchers who promote all academic fields and projects related to the SDGs advocated by the United Nations around the world to obtain more exposure and connect with supporters who want to contribute to the improvement of global research. UNIPLAT offers a novel way for entrepreneurial researchers to publish their research and get support and funding from all over the world (companies, institutions, foundations, etc.) in an equal-opportunity environment.

UNIPLAT is developed and managed by Unify Platform AG, a start-up company based in Zug, Switzerland, and Stockholm, Sweden, with Japan Hub in Shin-Yokohama, Kanagawa.

Company Website: https://unify21.com

UNIPLAT Front Page: https://uniplat.social/

SDGs:

(Poster: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106816/202111253912/_prw_PI3fl_46QoqK7h.jpg)

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are international goals for a sustainable and better world written in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted at the United Nations Summit in September 2015. The SDGs, consisting of 17 goals and 169 targets, are based on the philosophy of "Leave no one behind" on earth.