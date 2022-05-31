UnifyTwin Launches Intelligent Industrial App Suite Addressing Industry 5.0 Transformation With Proven Business Outcomes

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnifyTwin announces the launch of Intelligent Industrial App Suite, which offers five business apps to address various aspects of the industrial life cycle driving towards sustainable business outcomes. These apps are now deployed and validated in over 450+ industrial customers worldwide. UnifyTwin is now on an expansion path and is pursuing strategic partnerships for scaling.

UnifyTwin's next-generation offering of Intelligent Industrial Apps addresses pain points of various industry personas across the industrial life cycle. All apps are validated across multiple industry segments such as Pharma & Chemical, Textile, Refinery & Energy, Metals & Minerals and Building Materials.

Customers across these industries are validating significant business value and quick Return on Investment (ROI) from these Intelligent Apps. The simplicity of the solution, along with apps for specific use cases, is the secret behind scaling across multiple industrial plants in such a short period of time.

Here is what some of the customers who are scaling with this product had to say about the apps:

Mr. Srirangarajan, CIO, Global Pulp and Fibre Business, Aditya Birla Group -

"In our digital journey, UnifyTwin has been a great partner in co-creating a solution for the heart of Textile Fibre manufacturing leveraging their Intelligent App Suite and helped us meet our KPIs."

Mr. G V Subramanyam Gupta, Chief Information Officer, Welspun Flooring Ltd -

"Using the UnifyTwin Application, we are now able to take advantage of the unified contextualized insights from our connected workers and machines in real time. The differentiated Remote Monitoring digital manufacturing solution is now driving towards predictable productivity & quality of our products in the coating plant."

C B Bhardwaj, EVP & Chief Of Manufacturing, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd -

"Our digital transformation initiatives leveraging the Intelligent App Suite from UnifyTwin for Yield/utilities Optimization with Analytics have been a great success.

"We look forward to leveraging the UnifyTwin Knowledge Cloud to deploy across our plants."

Gopi Krishan M, Deputy General Manager, Orient Cement Ltd -

"UnifyTwin Solution, as a comprehensive IoT solution, has helped us to simplify Remote Monitoring, connectivity to machines, perform data acquisition, monitor and archive Plant Control room data for analysis."

The details of the launched apps are as follows :

Smart Energy: With an imminent need to reduce energy consumption and costs in industrial operations, Smart Energy App is a plug-and-play solution to connect smart energy meters to the cloud and provide proactive insights and recommendations for energy savings. Glens Sustainability: Focusing on helping customers measure & reduce industrial pollution, GHG and drive Net Zero goals, this app addresses the sustainability and carbon accounting needs of enterprises. This app is MCERT-certified and is already the market leader in Asia and the Middle East. Yield Optimizer: It is purpose-built to help process manufacturing plant managers capture golden batch parameters and provide autonomous recommendations to consistently achieve maximum yield, bringing multi-fold increase in manufacturing efficiencies & annual profits. Remote Monitoring: The app provides a simple plug-and-play model to monitor any machines or assets by configuring condition-based monitoring alerts and identifying operational anomalies. Asset Analytics: It takes asset monitoring to the next level with predefined 120+ digital asset models that apply artificial intelligence to achieve improvements in asset efficiency and provide proactive recommendations for predictive maintenance.

"Our apps are built to solve specific pain points of multiple personas in the industrial journey by a team of industry veterans and domain experts. We learnt that the apps need to be built on a common Industrial Knowledge Graph by unifying human and machine interactions and events so that these apps can learn and drive contextualized insights and recommendations for real-time decisions," said UnifyTwin CEO and Founder, Sudheesh Narayanan.

UnifyTwin will be demonstrating the apps live in Hannover Messe in Hall 4, Stand F78/1 from May 30-June 2, 2022.

About UnifyTwin

With its headquarters in California, UnifyTwin is an industry 5.0 company offering an AI-driven intelligent industrial app suite addressing customer needs across the industrial life cycle. The app suite is powered by a well-differentiated technology stack unifying human & machine intelligence across edge-to-cloud, driving sustainable business outcomes. UnifyTwin is recognized on the Gartner quadrant and has been proven in hundreds of industrial customers across multiple verticals such as Pharma & Chemical, Textile, Refinery & Energy, Metals & Minerals and Building Materials.

Media Contact

Ashis Khan (Chief Revenue Officer)

+1 (805) 807-7739

contactus@unifytwin.com

Related Images











Image 1: UnifyTwin





Intelligent Industrial App Suite









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment