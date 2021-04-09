Unilumin Sports Officially Designated as the LED Display Strategic Partner of Premier League Manchester City Football Club

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of April 6, Unilumin Sports & Premier League Manchester City Football Club Strategic Cooperation Signing Ceremony and 2021 International Smart Stadium Forum were unfolded in Shenzhen. The event marked the official designation of Unilumin Sports as the LED display strategic partner of Manchester City Football Club. Scott Moon, CEO of China at City Football Group & Manchester City Football Club, and LIN Mingfeng, chairman of Unilumin, attended the ceremony and signed the cooperation agreement as a representative to respective party.

As pointed out by Chairman LIN in his speech, Unilumin is a leader and a 17-year-old veteran in the LED industry, and has developed full-scenario LED sports product lines and industry-leading acousto-optoelectronic integration solutions. This strategic partnership with Premier League Manchester City Football Club represents an important step of Unilumin's commitment in the sports industry. In the upcoming years, Unilumin will work with Premier League Manchester City Football Club as well as experts, scholars and entrepreneurs present to explore the application of 5G transmission, LED display and lighting technology in the sports industry. These efforts are made to deliver a better game-watching experience and a more comfortable game-watching environment, and contribute to the high-quality development of the global sports industry. He further revealed that the LED display products of Unilumin Sports would make their grand appearance in the home court of Manchester City Foot Club—Etihad Stadium at the UEFA Champions League to be held on April 6.

Mr. Scott Moon introduced the City Football Group and Manchester City Football Club, and the cooperation model with Unilumin Sports in his speech. He revealed that Manchester City Football Club is committed to presenting a more excellent matchday experience for about 400 million football fans and TV audience across the world, and creating greater value for global commercial partners through increased investments in the infrastructure of Etihad Stadium, game contents and data. Under this partnership with Unilumin Sports, Manchester City Football Club will give full play to the technological strengths of Unilumin in LED display, and work together to develop more intelligent LED display control system, explore more advanced new models for the sports industry and new opportunities.

The 2021 International Smart Stadium Forum was kicked off immediately after the signing ceremony. The Forum was attended by Scott Moon, CEO of China at City Football Group and Benjamin Waal, CEO of China at Borussia Dortmund Football Club as well as Chinese experts and corporate leaders in sports industry. In-depth exchanges were conducted on topics such as how to apply new technologies in sports events to improve fans' game-watching experience, how to combine smart stadiums with audio-visual experience in the 5G era. These exchanges provided new ideas for the development of sports industry in the post-pandemic era.

Over the years, Unilumin Sports has served as the official partner of FIBA and the official supplier of display system for Chengdu Universiade. With wide-ranging LED sports product lines, and one-stop audio-visual solutions incorporating LED display+ lighting+ audio-video+ control, Unilumin Sports can provide customers with one-stop customized services like lighting for indoor and outdoor stadiums, natatoriums, stadium control centers and surrounding areas.

This strategic partnership between Unilumin Sports and Manchester City Football Club has laid a foundation for deeper and wider cooperation. In the future, Unilumin Sports will continue to work in the sports industry, enhance the quality of events and stadiums with more excellent one-stop audio-visual solutions and contribute to the high-quality development of the sports industry.

