Union Bancaire Privée Announces First half-year results 2021

Union Bancaire Privée's assets under management rise by close to 10% to CHF 161.1 billion

Assets under management grew by CHF 13.7 billion to CHF 161.1 billion at the end of June 2021 (+9.3% vs December 2020 )

grew by to at the end of (+9.3% vs ) Revenues remained stable (+0.9%) despite a drop in net interest margins of more than 22% during the first six months

remained stable (+0.9%) despite a drop in net interest margins of more than 22% during the first six months Net profits amounted to CHF 100.2 million compared with the previous year's figure of CHF 107.6 million

Steady trading activity and inflows from private clients

UBP's assets under management reached CHF 161.1 billion at the end of June 2021, a rise of 9.3% from December 2020. This increase, driven mainly by net inflows from private clients (CHF 2.0 billion) and favourable market conditions, was also boosted by a solid asset management performance for our funds and mandates.

Revenues were stable at CHF 562.1 million (+0.9%) in the first half of 2021, up slightly from CHF 557.0 million a year earlier. This was achieved despite the deterioration in net interest margins (CHF -29.1 million) which was offset by a rise in income from fees and commissions as a result of high levels of client trading activity and steady inflows into our mandates.

Operating expenses increased slightly, from CHF 360.9 million at the end of June 2020 to CHF 372.7 million at the end of June 2021 (+3.3%) following the investments made in our front office and investment teams over the period. Net profits amounted to CHF 100.2 million, compared with the previous year's figure of CHF 107.6 million (-6.8%).

The Tier 1 ratio of 25.3% at the end of June 2021 reflects the quality of the Bank's balance sheet and its ability to continue its development both in Switzerland and abroad.

"The stability of our income base and the ongoing growth in assets under management reflects a good balance across our revenue streams and, more importantly, our ability to offer our clients sustainable returns in all market conditions. As well as recently announced acquisitions, we have also made senior team hires, continuously strengthening our investment expertise and fuelling our growth strategy in key markets," said UBP's CEO, Guy de Picciotto.

Union Bancaire Privée Announces First half-year results 2021

UBP is one of Switzerland's leading private banks, and is amongst the best-capitalised, with a Tier 1 ratio of 25.3%. The Bank is specialised in the field of wealth management for both private and institutional clients. It is based in Geneva, employs 1,808 people in over twenty locations worldwide, and holds CHF 161.1 billion in assets under management (all figures as at 30 June 2021).

