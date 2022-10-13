Union Bancaire Privée honoured as one of the best companies to work for in Hong Kong and Singapore for the first time

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Places to Work is pleased to announce that Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA (UBP), one of Switzerland's leading private banks with a strong and growing presence in Asia, has recently been recognised as one of the best places to work in both Hong Kong and Singapore for 2022.

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification programme providing employers in different countries with the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and to honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regard to working conditions.

The Best Places to Work assessment is one of the world's most widely used models to understand employee perceptions about their workplace. The Certification captures the voice of employees and demonstrates that the company is an "Employer of Choice." The coveted certification is awarded to those organisations with best-in-class people practices and which provide outstanding employee experiences.

Commenting on the achievements, Michael Blake, Asia CEO at UBP said, "I am delighted that UBP has been recognised as one of the Best Places to Work in Singapore and Hong Kong in our first year of participation. This result reflects the Bank's commitment to creating a vibrant, entrepreneurial and fun working environment which attracts, retains, develops and rewards the very best talent in the wealth management industry.

I would like to extend my thanks to all colleagues for their constructive feedback throughout the assessment process. HR excellence is a journey rather than a destination and we will use this valuable feedback to further improve our people practices in the future."

"At Best Places to Work, we believe that a positive working environment greatly influences employees' attitudes towards their work, co-workers and work productivity, and it is our goal to help organisations transform the culture of their workplace by identifying strengths, uncovering weaknesses and providing advice and guidance to spark change and inspire people. Congratulations to UBP for the great results in its first year of participation, and we look forward to celebrating many more future successes with you", said Hamza Idrissi, Global Program Director for the Best Places to Work organization.

About Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) – www.ubp.com

UBP is one of Switzerland's leading private banks, and is amongst the best-capitalised, with a Tier 1 ratio of 23.2%. The Bank is specialised in the field of wealth management for both private and institutional clients. It is based in Geneva and employs 1,985 people in over twenty locations worldwide, and holds CHF 148.2 billion in assets under management (all figures as at 30 June 2022).

UBP is incorporated in Geneva, Switzerland with limited liability.

About Best Places to Work Programme

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification programme that certifies and recognises leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyses a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organisation against our global people framework standard.

