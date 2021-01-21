Union Bancaire Privee announces annual results 2020

Union Bancaire Privee announces net inflows of nearly CHF 9 billion and an increase in assets under management to CHF 147.4 billion (+5.1%)

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Assets under management totalled CHF 147.4 billion at the end of 2020, up by CHF 7.1 billion (5.1%).

totalled CHF 147.4 billion at the end of 2020, up by CHF 7.1 billion (5.1%). Net inflows doubled compared with last year to CHF 8.97 billion, representing 6.4% of assets under management.

Income remained stable, at CHF 1.071 billion, despite the significant fall in net interest margins.

remained stable, at CHF 1.071 billion, despite the significant fall in net interest margins. The operating result improved by 8.7% and net profit was CHF 181.4 million, compared with CHF 187.8 million in 2019, a year which included an exceptional gain from a real estate transaction.

Asset growth sustained by significant client inflows across all markets

Assets under management at UBP rose by 5.1% to CHF 147.4 billion. Net new money (up CHF 8.97 billion) came essentially from private clients in the Bank's main markets (Switzerland, the UK, the Middle East, Europe and Asia), and benefited from a solid performance in both funds and mandates. These large inflows offset the negative exchange rate effects (CHF 7.3 billion) over the year.

Income remained stable at CHF 1.071 billion (+0.4%), despite a significant deterioration in net interest margins due to the decline in US rates. However, this fall (CHF 74.6 million) was fully compensated for by an increase (CHF 58.8 million, 8.7%) in income from fees and commissions – linked to the increase in assets under management and a high level of client transaction volumes – as well as by steady returns in forex and trading (CHF 22.9 million, +27.3%).

Operating expenses decreased slightly (-0.9%) to CHF 718.4 million, even taking into account the substantial investments made throughout the year. The bank invested in digital capabilities, particularly communication tools and technology that allowed it to successfully maintain business continuity throughout the health crisis, and in new team hires in key growth markets.

The operating result increased by 8.7% despite the uncertain and difficult environment, while net profits were 3.4% lower than in 2019 (1.9% higher if excluding the previous year's one-off gain). Profits were CHF 181.4 million, down from CHF 187.8 million the previous year, when the exceptional gain following the sale of a building in London was booked. The cost/income ratio remained stable at 67.1% (compared with 67.9% in 2019).

"These results demonstrate the confidence our clients have in both UBP and the Swiss financial centre. Our teams' adaptability and proactivity have enabled us to keep offering appropriate investment solutions in this unprecedented context, while maintaining high-quality services for all our clients worldwide. We are determined to continue to invest and expand our presence in our key markets," said UBP's CEO Guy de Picciotto.

Strong fundamentals

UBP has the means to continue its development both in Switzerland and abroad, having a balance sheet of CHF 37.8 billion as at the end of December 2020 (up from CHF 32.8 billion in 2019), and a Tier 1 ratio of 27.7%, well above the minimum requirements of the Basel III accords and FINMA regulations. Its short-term liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stands at 307.5%.

These ratios reflect UBP's solidity and the quality of its balance sheet, as attested by its long-term Aa2 deposit rating assigned by Moody's.

For any further information, please contact:

Bernard Schuster

Group Head of Communications (Spokesman)

Tel.: +41-58-819-24-70

E-mail: bernard.schuster@ubp.ch

Maude Hug

Head of Media Relations

Tel.: +41-58-819-75-27

E-mail: maude.hug@ubp.ch

About Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)

UBP is one of Switzerland's leading private banks, and is among the best-capitalised, with a Tier 1 ratio of 27.7%. The Bank is specialised in the field of wealth management for both private and institutional clients. It is based in Geneva and employs 1,812 people in over twenty locations worldwide; it held some CHF 147.4 billion in assets under management (numbers as at 31 December 2020).

www.ubp.com