UnionPay Blissful Poetry POS Brings Festive Cheer to Beneficiaries of Community Chest this Lunar New Year

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International and China Literature have jointly launched UnionPay Blissful Poetry POS (Point-of-Sale terminal), a unique, first of its kind concept in Singapore where poetries, short stories and Chinese New Year wishes are printed on receipts when public make donations at kiosks installed at Marina Bay Sands.

The UnionPay Blissful Poetry POS in Singapore is adapted from the success of a similar campaign done by UnionPay in China, where short stories written by children in China were printed on a receipt each time a UnionPay customer donated at designated POS machines. The Poetry POS campaign in China showcased the writing talents and raised awareness of these children, with donations raised channeled to educational resources for them.

Singapore is the first stop outside China to activate the UnionPay Poetry POS. Content on receipts are written by students supported by Singapore Community Chest (ComChest), children from China, authors at Webnovel and venue partner Marina Bay Sands. All donations from UnionPay Blissful Poetry POS will go to beneficiaries of ComChest.

The public can experience The UnionPay Poetry POS at The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands, Level 1 (between Chanel and Gucci) from now until 28 February 2021. Donations can be made using UnionPay Cards, UnionPay QR Code and PayNow QR Code.

Mr. Huiming Cai, General Manager, UnionPay International Southeast Asia said "While Chinese New Year is a joyous festival for celebrations, it is also a time to reflect and focus on the less fortunate. The UnionPay Blissful Poetry POS is a meaningful platform for locals to learn about the wishes and aspirations of children in Singapore and China while doing a part for the underprivileged."

Mr Jeremy Bach, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Casino Operations, Marina Bay Sands, said "We are honoured to extend our iconic venue for this significant endeavour by our partner UnionPay. We hope that visitors to Marina Bay Sands will delight in the joy of giving back this festive Lunar New Year, and receive double the blessings with these meaningful poems and quotes."

Mr. Hou Xiaonan, President of China Literature & the VP of Tencent, said "China Literature has selected several auspicious phrases from ten million online literature works to send to Singaporeans our well-wishes for the year of the Ox and allow them to experience our stories. We wish that good stories can become more multifaceted which resonate with different races and countries while building a strong bridge of communication between cultures."

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest Cardholder base. With over 9 billion UnionPay Cards issued in 68 countries and regions, over 55 million merchants and around 2.9 million ATMs accepting our cards in 179 countries and regions, UnionPay is one of the fastest-growing payment networks in the world.

As a company with a global acceptance network and a wide range of world-class payment services, UnionPay is committed to providing access to value and secure payment solutions that are tailored to the needs of the local market, to enable choice and ease of payment for consumers and businesses alike.

In Southeast Asia, UPI has enabled ATM, POS acceptance and card issuance across all 10 countries. In Singapore, a range of UnionPay Cards are issued by Bank of China (BOC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), DBS Bank and UOB. UnionPay QR Code payment can be made using UnionPay app (for customers with UnionPay Cards issued in China), AP-1 app and Nestia app.

About Marina Bay Sands

Marina Bay Sands is the leading business, leisure and entertainment destination in Asia. It features large and flexible convention and exhibition facilities, more than 2,500 hotel rooms and suites, the rooftop Sands SkyPark, the best shopping mall in Asia, world-class celebrity chef restaurants, a theatre and an outdoor event plaza. Completing the line-up of attractions is ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands which plays host to permanent and marquee exhibitions. For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited is a pioneer of the online literature market and operates a leading online literature platform in China. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 8.9 million writers and 13.4 million online literary works, covering over 200 genres and reaching millions of readers. During the first half of 2020, the Company had on average 233.4 million monthly active users on its platform and its self-operated channels on partner distribution platforms.

China Literature also monetises its vast and proprietary content library mainly through online paid reading and content adaptations into various entertainment formats. The content library provides an enduring runway of high-quality literary work and lays a solid foundation for the Company's future business development.

As an important product of the globalisation strategy of China Literature, Webnovel provides high-quality novels for worldwide readers.