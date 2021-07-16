UnionPay Collaborates with Dolfin E-wallet to Provide More Payment Options and Privileges to Customers in Thailand

BANGKOK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI"), a leading global payment services provider, has partnered with Thailand's e-wallet app Dolfin for an e-coupon reward scheme.

Until September 30, 2021, Dolfin users who make transactions with a UnionPay card added to the Dolfin app can enjoy exclusive privileges. There are up to THB 200 Dolfin e-coupons available on a first-come, first-served basis for any QR Code payments. Dolfin customers can claim a 50 baht e-coupon with their first two transactions, and a 100 baht e-coupon for the third.

Additionally, UnionPay customers who spend over THB 1,000 can redeem a THB 100 e-coupon from popular merchants such as Starbucks, Central Online and Tops by June 30, 2022 by visiting Unionpaythaioffers.com.

These joint initiatives further support the mission of Bank of Thailand to move Thailand to a cashless society. UPI has been actively promoting cashless payments and now offers a full suite of products ranging from QR Code payment to mobile contactless payment. As a result of increased acceptance and changing consumers' habits, UnionPay transaction volume on Dolfin app has increased by 100% between Q1 2021 and Q2 2021.

"UnionPay has always been in the forefront of payments innovation as we continue to expand cashless payment by increasing access to mobile payment in Thailand. This partnership with Dolfin is an example of how we continue to bring more payment conveniences and benefits to our cardholders and continue to promote e-payments in Thailand," said Mr. Huiming Cai, General Manager of UnionPay International Southeast Asia.

"This is an exciting partnership for Dolfin as we continue our mission to provide a convenient and secure digital solution to facilitate e-payments by merchants and consumers," said Miss Usanee Laohavaranun, Head of Marketing of Central JD Fintech Group . "Together with UPI, we will work towards our common goal of propelling Thailand towards a cashless and contactless payment experience, ready to move Thailand into a full digital society."

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International focuses on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2,400 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 180 countries and regions with issuance in 70 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants. In Thailand, UnionPay Cards are issued by Aeon, Bangkok Bank, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Kasikornbank, Kiatnakin Bank, Krungthai Bank, and Land and Houses Bank.

About Dolfin Application

Dolfin is a financial Intelligent Platform developed by Central JD Fintech Group, which is a result of a business partnership between Central Group, Thailand's leading retailer and JD Technology, one of the leaders of financial technology in China. Dolfin application provides e-wallet service and offers various financial solutions according to customer needs, including digital lending service and insurance services. The app is the first e-wallet app in Thailand to support both UnionPay credit and debit cards.

