UnionPay First Global Payment Network to Launch Frictionless Parking with Sonicboom in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International payment brand UnionPay has partnered leading cashless parking provider Sonicboom Solutions Sdn Bhd to launch Frictionless Parking for GoPayz UnionPay customers to park in the city without using cash, card or collecting parking ticket. UnionPay has become the first global payment network to enable Frictionless Parking in Malaysia, and in Southeast Asia.

With this launch, parking at Desa Sentul Commercial Park and Metro Point Complex in the Klang Valley area is truly seamless as GoPayz UnionPay customers only need to register their car plate info in their GoPayz app to enjoy cashless and contactless parking at these two locations. This means entering the parking structure effortlessly - the driver need not collect a parking ticket when entering the parking gantry, as the system automatically recognises the pre-registered car plate upon entry. The exit from parking will be also be fast and convenient – drivers need not look for autopay machine, QR Codes to scan, or pay in cash or card as parking charges based on actual usage will automatically be deducted from the UnionPay Virtual Card in the GoPayz app. The charges will appear real time in GoPayz app transaction history for receipting.

Frictionless Parking uses Sonicboom's Licence Plate Recognition technology, a usage scenario in the UnionPay International Content & Service Platform (UCSP), whereby a vehicle license plate, upon entering a carpark, will be automatically captured and recognised upon exit. Payment for parking fee will simply be deducted from their pre-registered UnionPay account based on actual parking fee charged.

"In line with bringing more seamless, integrated and convenient payment services to our customers, UnionPay International is pleased to partner Sonicboom and GoPayz to introduce Frictionless Parking to our Malaysian customers. We believe that Frictionless Parking will improve the payment experiences for our customers, especially the busy Malaysian consumers who are always on the go. In future, we hope to introduce more usage scenarios under the UCSP to further enhance mobile payment experiences," said Huiming Cai, General Manager, UnionPay International Southeast Asia.

Besides this Frictionless Parking pilot, UnionPay has also partnered Sonicboom to enable UnionPay Contactless parking at sites across Kuala Lumpur, including the Tun Razak Exchange 106 (TRX), Pavilion Shopping Mall, Plaza Arkadia, Desa Park City, The Majestic Hotel and plans to extend to more sites in next two years. In future, UnionPay customers will be able to park around Klang Valley by just waving their UnionPay card upon entry and exit. With no surcharge and pre-authorisation, everyone can enjoy the convenience of cashless parking.

"Sonicboom is pleased to partner UnionPay International to bring the Frictionless Parking technology to Malaysian drivers. This technology truly empowers drivers here to park with no hassle. Enabling contactless payment for UnionPay at parking sites makes perfect sense during this pandemic, it not only reduces cash usage, but also creates an eco-friendly and safe driving experience," said Desiree Chow, Head of Comms and Partnership, Sonicboom Solutions Sdn Bhd.

Commenting on the launch of the new Frictionless Parking technology and Cashless Parking, Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, U Mobile Sdn Bhd said, "GoPayz by U Mobile is delighted to partner with UnionPay International and Sonicboom to enable customers to be among the first in Malaysia to enjoy and experience Frictionless Parking technology. GoPayz is all about enabling affordable, accessible and inclusive digital financial and lifestyle services and hence this latest initiative is very in line with that goal. GoPayz users will now have even more reason to use their virtual UnionPay cards in their everyday lives."

The UCSP integrates various mobile payment scenarios into a mobile payment ecosystem, enhancing consumer's payment experiences for everyday purchases. The usage scenarios include transit, parking, benefits, coupons, tax refund and others.

