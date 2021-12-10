UnionPay International and Food Delivery Platform EASI Collaboration Makes Life More Convenient for Australians

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International and popular food delivery app in Australia, EASI, have strengthened their partnership by teaming up to actively give back to UnionPay cardholders, continuing to make life as convenient as possible for those working from home during ongoing pandemic lockdowns.

On 10thDec 2021, UnionPay International would launch the virtual cards together with EASI in Australia and New Zealand, which provides various online and in-store promotion benefits offered by UnionPay. The cards can be used for e-commerce websites as well as in-stores. It would be easier to apply for the cards on EASI APP, no complex process and much personal information. When you apply for this card for the first time, you can get AUD100 vouchers for the New Customer promotion, also enjoy the further more benefits when you pay by this card.

Jian Jiangtao, Regional general manager of UnionPay International South Pacific Branch, said, "By the end of 2020, EASI had a 90% share of food delivery amongst ethnic Chinese in the Australian market with over 1.5 million takeaway users and 25,000 cooperative merchants, covering food delivery, supermarkets and other fields. The safe, convenient, and contactless service model of the EASI platform is perfectly suited to the needs of UnionPay cardholders especially during the UnionPay is providing a full-suite issuing tools from processing, card management and SaaS-based platform to fit the rapid growth for Fintech companies such as EASI. By issuing with UnionPay, companies like EASI will be able to expand their business from online to offline by leveraging on the good acceptance network, marketing resources and technology advantage from UnionPay."

Online consumption has developed rapidly and according to a recent report by Australia Post, about 9.1 million Australian residents had an online shopping experience in the 2020/21 financial year, increasing 5.4% year-on-year. With recent lockdowns in Sydney spurring a 36% increase in online transactions in just 20 days, most noteworthy being food and daily necessities more than doubling compared with the previous fiscal year, UnionPay and EASI are committed to working together to serve UnionPay cardholders, bringing more choices and added convenience to their daily life.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2400 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 180 countries and regions with issuance in 70 countries and regions, covering over 61 million merchants. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

