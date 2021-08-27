UnionPay Provides Tuition Fee Payment Refund to Encourage International Students to Pay Online and Stay Safe

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the back-to-school season, UnionPay International ("UPI"), a leading global payment services provider, has launched a campaign offering a refund of AUD 68 for tuition fee payments over AUD 6,800 to Australian universities.

The campaign runs from July 16 to October 31, 2021, and students can simply use the "Australia Payment" service in the UnionPay App to pay and claim refunds. Cardholders with the same device, ID, phone number, or bank card can only redeem the refund once. For more details, please visit here. Besides tuition fees, UPI cardholders can also pay utilities, car rego, fines, and government rates here.

As many international students are unable to return to campus or even unable to travel to Australia, this campaign offers an alternative and effective way to pay their tuition fees and encourages staying safe during the pandemic. Since the campaign went live on July 16, UPI has experienced a surge of 269% in transaction volume during the first two weeks.

For some cardholders that are unable to travel to Australia to attend lectures, they can pay remotely with automatic conversion using UnionPay's official real-time exchange rate.

"Partnering with local finance institutes ChinaPayments and BPAY, the cooperation was first introduced in 2020, and soon received highly positive feedback. Now with new school year starting, we are happy to launch a refund campaign to encourage students to make their payments safer and more convenient," said Jian Jiangtao, head of UnionPay International South Pacific Branch.

UPI will continue to gain insights into market changes, respond to the emerging needs of the Australian market, extend partnerships with local institutes, and promptly launch campaigns and offerings that meet the increasing demands for its cardholders.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2400 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 180 countries and regions with issuance in 70 countries and regions, covering over 63 million merchants. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

