UnionPay Thailand's Online Transaction More than Doubled, Launches its First Online Privilege Campaign to Reward Cardholders

BANGKOK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI), a leading global payment services provider, has recorded strong E-commerce business performance in Thailand with overall online transaction volume between January and May surging 135% year-on-year. To better serve domestic customers, UPI has launched an exciting Card Privilege Platform e-coupon campaign, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia for UnionPay.

By simply uploading receipts of any e-commerce spend to www.unionpaythaioffers.com, UnionPay cardholders who spend over THB 1,000 can redeem up to 100 baht in e-coupons that can be used in popular stores such as Starbucks, Swensen's and Tops, or claim up to 300 baht in e-coupons on Central Online Shopping when they spend a minimum of 3000 baht. The claimed e-coupons can be used on top of existing offers and promotions.

"UnionPay has always taken a proactive approach in offering diverse products and services and curating the best privileges to provide more savings for our Cardholders," said Huiming Cai, General Manager of UPI Southeast Asia. "With a full suite of products ranging from cards to mobile contactless and QR Code for payment, customers can choose what is best suited to their lifestyle. Coupled with attractive promotions, UPI is committed to providing customers with seamless and delightful in-store and online shopping experiences."

Amid the pandemic, more domestic customers have been transitioning towards digital payments and the frequency of online payments in Thailand has risen rapidly. Grab, a super app popular among locals for food delivery and transportation services saw its UnionPay transaction volume increasing 89% YoY from January to May as more people started to use ride-hailing services and dine at home. Dolfin App, an online payment solution provider where customers can make payments directly with UnionPay cards, also recorded a significant increase in usage.

For more information on the Card Privilege Platform, please visit here. For more exciting offers and promotions, please visit here, and follow us on Facebook.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2,400 institutions worldwide, UPI has enabled card acceptance in 180 countries and regions with issuance in 70 countries and regions. UPI provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants. In Southeast Asia, UPI has enabled ATM, POS acceptance and card issuance across all 10 countries. In Thailand, UnionPay Cards are issued by Aeon, Bangkok Bank, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Kasikornbank, Kiatnakin Bank, Krungthai Bank, and Land and Houses Bank.

Related Links :

http://www.unionpayintl.com