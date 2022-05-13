SHANGHAI, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formfty is the largest 3D printing equipment distributor and service provider in Taiwan. Through its partnership with UnionTech, Formfty provides customers with advanced light-curing 3D printing technologies, products and services.



UnionTech and Formfty build a thriving 3D printing center in Taiwan

By upholding the paramount core principle in its development, Formfty offers a better user experience and more value to empower 3D printing service centers, 3D investors, 3D practitioners, and other end customers to build an ecological blockchain for the 3D printing industry.

Up to now, Formfty has purchased more than ten SLA 3D printers from UnionTech, including the Lite series such as Lite450, Lite600, and Lite800. Among them, the Lite series, as one of the mainstream industrial-grade 3D series, has gained high reputation and praise in the Taiwan market.

The Lite series products are developed and produced by UnionTech for industrial applications with high precision and fast printing speed. Currently, they are applied in prototype manufacturing, electronics and electrical appliances, automobile manufacturing, aerospace, architectural design, toy and animation, cultural creativity, investment casting, auxiliary medical treatment, etc.

Formfty actively participates in the integration of industry and education, and together with Tatung University (TTU), builds the Digital Printing Product Design and Research Center, the largest 3D printing center in Taiwan. The center had 3D printed more than 60,000 works for students in Taiwan before its opening.

Wu Zhifu, vice president of TTU and director of Digital Printing Product Design and Research Center, pointed out that nearly 1/3 of Taiwan's engineering graduation works have been created here.

In the Taiwan 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Show, Formfty mainly displayed Lite600, Lite800, and the new generation of Lite600 products of UnionTech.

"3D printing is booming in Taiwan. We have been in close contact with UnionTech to jointly explore the Taiwan market by embracing this fast-growing industry with an open mind."

– He Junhong, head of Formfty Rapid

To satisfy variable business requirements of the 3D printing customers in the fast-changing market, UnionTech and Formfty provide customers with an all-process solution of hardware + software + services, including 3D printing materials, printing devices, digital systems, post-processing services, etc. With the effective closed loop, customers can fully benefit from the cost-saving and efficiency-improving solution and gain profits.