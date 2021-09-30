UnionTech and ZWSOFT reached a strategic cooperation in overseas markets

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionTech and ZWSOFT reached a strategic cooperation recently expressing their willingness to jointly develop overseas markets. UnionTech is a leading company in China's 3D printing industry, and ZWSOFT is an all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAE/CAM) provider in the field of engineering software.

As a leader of industrial 3D printing in China, UnionTech has independently developed data pre-processing software Polydevs, printing control software RSCON, DESON, and cloud platform Unionfab, which provides overall smart factory management and printing services. All these industrial software, together with UnionTech's industrial-grade SLA printers, build its 3D printing ecosystem. UnionTech currently occupies more than 50% of the market share of SLA 3D printers in China, and has maintained rapid growth for 10 years. Since the 2019 pandemic, despite the slowdown in industry growth, UnionTech's industrial-grade 3D printers have achieved annual shipments of over 1,000 units. According to the Contextworld report in the first quarter of 2021, UnionTech ranked first in the world in terms of industrial-grade 3D printing equipment shipments.

As the first company providing engineering software for R&D and design that listed in China, ZWSOFT offers reliable all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAM/CAE) solutions with self-developed 2D CAD, 3D CAD/CAM, and electromagnetic/structural simulation technologies. Designed for the whole process of product development from designing to manufacturing, ZW3D is an integrated 3D CAD/CAM solution powered by its self-developed 3D geometric modeling kernel. With features like solid-surface hybrid modeling, non-solid mold parting and smart CNC machining strategies from 2-axis to 5-axis, it helps users in manufacturing industries conduct 3D design and machining efficiently.

UnionTech and ZWSOFT both have high hopes for this cooperation. Ma Jinsong, General Manager of UnionTech, said, "Establishing cooperation with ZWSOFT in overseas markets is a major strategic deployment of UnionTech to respond to changes in the industry. The in-depth integration of 3D printing equipment and engineering software is the future of additive manufacturing. We will cooperate with ZWSOFT at all levels of products and business to absorb each other's advantages and continue to maintain competitiveness in our respective fields."

Colin Lin, Developer Ecosystem Director at ZWSOFT, thinks highly of this cooperation, "With the integration of the excellent 3D printing solutions from UnionTech and ZW3D, we are excited and ready to further satisfy needs of users in the additive manufacturing industry, from 3D modeling, data processing to 3D printing."