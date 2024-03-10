Uniphore Sets the Stage for the Next Frontier of Enterprise AI – Human-Centered Transformation

A future built on the connective tissue between people, machines, and data.

—

Uniphore’s vision for enterprise AI, human-centred AI transformation, has set off a revolution in the landscape. This groundbreaking revelation by one of the world’s largest enterprise-class AI-native companies has set off a paradigm shift in the B2B AI landscape, prompting businesses to augment their AI adoption to meet evolving customer expectations and boost operational efficiency.

Much like the internet, the domination of AI is inevitable. But, unlike the traditional model of technology adoption, where humans train themselves to think like technology, Uniphore is flipping this norm, introducing a new era where AI adapts to humans. Led by visionary leader and AI innovator Umesh Sachdev, Uniphore simplifies the transition to AI for businesses.

According to Umesh, businesses are falling short in the rush to get AI-ready, barely scratching the surface of what’s possible with AI. Evidence of this lies in the widespread focus on generative AI and workflow automation. While effective, this model doesn’t fully leverage conversation intelligence to create customized experiences for customers and employees. Powered by a commitment to becoming the horizontal AI layer for every customer touchpoint, experience, and interaction, Uniphore harnesses the power of its multimodal AI architecture to deliver AI solutions that make the enterprise more human.

With the understanding that AI will disrupt every part of the business that impacts the customer, Uniphore’s mission is to enrich every conversation and interaction to make it a more meaningful and human experience. To do this, Uniphore introduces Emotion AI to the business critical assistants. The company’s standout human-centric AI applications are designed to prioritize human connection, leaving the technology to be the invisible and immersive enabler.

As a pioneer in the AI and machine learning landscape, Umesh has been instrumental in shaping Uniphore into the largest B2B AI company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation. This 15-year journey has born next-gen, built-for-scale AI solutions that improve CX and EX for enterprise customers. Most notably, the X Platform, Uniphore’s flagship multimodal AI and data platform, has established the company as a definitive AI authority in the enterprise AI landscape and beyond.

﻿﻿

Uniphore’s X-Platform lays the foundation for the suite of U applications created for the contact center space. Boasting enterprise-scale, enterprise-grade, and enterprise-class AI capabilities infused with the power of emotion, the X-Platform provides real-time end-to-end unification and analysis of all video, text, voice, and data to map customer insights, emotion, behavior, sentiment, and intent. This AI framework combines Generative AI, Emotion AI, Knowledge AI, and workflow automation to connect all areas of the customer journey within an enterprise, from sales to customer service, finance, marketing, technology, product, and more.

Uniphore’s Conversational Service Automation (CSA) solutions currently support 13 industry verticals and over 1500 global enterprise customers and end clients. The company is not just striding ahead of the market but is also committed to shaping the future of AI in the enterprise.

Uniphore envisions a future where AI acts as a co-pilot to create customer experiences and interactions that are more human. To facilitate this connection between people, machines, and data, Uniphore believes that the democratization of AI is inevitable. The company foresees its multimodal AI fusion becoming the key driver in human-centered AI designs.

“We are bringing the latest in multimodal AI to the enterprise while ensuring that these interactions remain distinctly human,” shared Umesh. “We remain at the forefront of this space and look forward to even more growth as we help organizations navigate the ever-evolving landscape of AI.”

Uniphore’s success in driving human-centered AI innovation is a testament that the future of enterprise AI is not about humans adapting to machines but about machines adapting to humans, bringing forth a world of collaboration.

As AI grows, it becomes clearer that enterprise AI needs to be more human to drive extraordinary results. Join Uniphore in driving human enterprise experiences through intelligent AI solutions.

About Uniphore:

Uniphore is the first built-for-scale B2B AI-native company that provides Conversational Service Automation (CSA) solutions designed for the Enterprise. The company infuses AI into every part of the enterprise experience to drive business outcomes across multiple industry verticals and the largest global deployments. Uniphore leverages Generative AI, Knowledge AI, Emotion AI, and workflow automation to drive the most human processes and enhance experiences for customers and employees.



Contact Info:

Name: Reema Wadhwani

Email: Send Email

Organization: Uniphore

Website: https://www.uniphore.com/



Release ID: 89123112

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.