UniPin and Moonton Announce Partnership for the Most Anticipated Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup Tournament, MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniPin as a leading digital entertainment service enabler in Southeast Asia is pleased to announce a new partnership with MOONTON Games.



Top-up MLBB diamonds at unipin.com, win Gold Ticket Grand Finals MSC 2022 and 3D2N trip to Kuala Lumpur

Stella Soh, Commercial Director of UniPin Malaysia said that UniPin and MOONTON Games partnership is based on the same vision to support the growth of the esports ecosystem in Southeast Asia, which can be done by forming and running various activities and tournaments. Therefore, UniPin is excited to be part of MSC 2022 as the official Regional Esports Partner.

"We're delighted to partner with MOONTON Games in MSC 2022 as we share the same passions and values. UniPin is committed to developing grassroots opportunities and supporting the community. It is also UniPin's vision to make our service accessible to all gamers no matter what location, demographic or socioeconomic status especially in Southeast Asia and other emerging countries," said Stella.

Adrian Cher, Head of Regional Sales from MOONTON Games said that the collaboration with UniPin will provide avenues for our fans to catch MSC 2022 in action as we celebrate esports #SupremaSEA in the best possible way by once again hosting a large-scale live stage event.

"This tournament serves as the regional platform for MLBB players and fans to gather and celebrate the best talent across Southeast Asia. UniPin's commitment is in line with our vision to help drive growth and sustainability within the esports ecosystem, and we are thrilled to work closely together with them to bring the action even closer to our fans," said Adrian.

In welcoming MSC 2022, UniPin provides an amazing opportunity for MLBB fans to attend the Grand Finals of the MSC 2022 by offering a fully paid trip for 3 days and 2 nights in Kuala Lumpur, including a Gold Tier ticket for the Grand Finals itself. From May 27th to June 19th, UniPin is also offering a myriad of amazing prizes such as cashback MLBB in-game prizes and Epic hero skins. To top it off, UniPin will be hosting some fun activities at their booth in MSC 2022, where participants can win even more prizes and exclusive merchandise when visiting the booth.

All details of information related to UniPin, can be officially accessed on www.unipin.com and Instagram @unipin_malaysia.

For media inquiries

Kezia Maharani

Media Relations

pr@unipin.com